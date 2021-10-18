Chloé has joined the likes of Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and Allbirds by becoming B Corp Certified. The famed French fashion house is the first European luxury brand to reach this certification, achieved by a rigorous investigation through of a company’s positive social and environmental impact.

B Lab, the nonprofit that grants the B Corp Certification, evaluates a company with over 300 questions, looking into all aspects of its social and environmental impact, including their employee relations and impact on the planet. It evaluates companies across all fields, not just apparel (just one of 150 different industries B Lab works with).

In the past 18 months, Chloé, which is owned by Richemont, has created a sustainability board, ramped up their partnership with the World Fair Trade Organization, and weaved in lower impact materials throughout their most recent collections. The brand’s creative director, Gabriela Hearst, was announced in December of 2020 and since then has propelled the brand to reach higher environmental and equitable goals based on her personal values.

“It is our strong belief that we need to take full accountability for the impact we have on people and planet, injecting purpose across everything we do, transforming how we do business and actively participating to build a better world. B Corp offers us a powerful framework to accelerate and guide this transformation. We are proud of this achievement and I am thankful to the many people in our company that worked hard to make it possible during more than 18 months. By becoming B Corp today, we reinforce our commitment to continuously challenging ourselves to use our brand and our business as a force for good,” said CEO Riccardo Bellini.

