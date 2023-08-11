There Are So Many Hidden Gems in Abercrombie’s Sale Section

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In case you haven't noticed, iconic mall brands of the '00s have gone through a bit of a rebrand and I am here for it. Brands like J.Crew, Banana Republic, and Gap have gotten an elevated refresh for the 2020s, delighting my inner teen. The brand's resurgence I'm most impressed with, however, has got to be Abercrombie. Long gone are the days of branded tees and dangerously low-rise jeans. For 2023, Abercrombie has put elevated basics and high-quality denim at the forefront of their branding, making it one of my favorite brands to shop.
Abercrombie may not be the first brand you think of for quality, chic clothing—but a major fan, I've made it my mission to change your mind. I wanted to find all of the pieces you would never guess are from the old mall brand, and what better time to scroll than a sale? Right now through August 14, Abercrombie is having a huge sale on nearly everything they offer—25 percent off jeans, up to 25 percent off select styles, plus 15 percent off almost everything else, even new releases! So if you're in new of a fall wardrobe refresh, I got you covered. With the picks below, prepare for the shocked expressions when you tell people "It's Abercrombie."
Truth be told, I have never come across a more perfect pair of jeans than Abercrombie's 90s Straight Jean. First off, they feature an extra-high waist. Then, they have a snug fit through the hips and midway through the thighs with just the right amount of give through the legs for a vintage-like look. With a longer inseam, they pair perfectly with cool sneakers, pointed-toe boots, heels, and basically every shoe ever.
I've been on the hunt for a classic leather biker jacket before fall fully settles in, and I think I finally found it. It's slim-fitting, slightly cropped, and features cool biker hardware. Most of the jackets I've come across have a belt, which I find unnecessary, so I love how this one goes without that detail. Come fall, I'll be throwing this jacket over sweaters, dresses, and just about everything else.
Sure, you can wear a black tank with nearly everything, but why go basic when Abercrombie has elevated bodysuits like this one? The thick knitted material looks so much more expensive than its $31 price tag, plus it's just as easy to style as your other tanks. Pair this bodysuit with the trousers below and a blazer and you've got yourself a zero-effort work outfit.
Who knew the perfect work pant was hiding in Abercrombie's sale section? I certainly didn't but after trying this pair myself, I can confirm they are truly perfection. The waist hits at the perfect spot for a flattering look and the wide-leg style is ideal for the office. Not only does these pants fit great, but they also feel great. No digging or pinching here!
Like the jeans above, this pair also fits incredibly well with a slim fit up top with a wider leg shape. If you've been wanting to hop on the baggy denim trend all of the cool fashion girls have been wearing, these are the jeans for you. What I like most about this pair is that while they may be on the baggier side, they're still flattering and make your butt look amazing.
Come fall, everyone and their mothers will be wearing long denim skirts so it's never a bad idea to try out the trend when its on sale. Just like the model, I'd pair this stretchy denim skirt with tall boots and a basic top all season long. Keep in mind, though, that reviewers say it runs big, so you may want to size down.
Speaking of basic tops, this one checks all of my boxes. Its draped style makes it a bit more trendy and elevate than my other black tops, yet it's just as easy to style. You could easily wear this top with any of the jeans above, or with the midi skirt, which would be my personal favorite styling option. It's the off-duty model look without putting in nearly any effort.
When it comes to denim, Abercrombie's size range is unreal. Not only do they carry sizes 23-37 with five different inseam lengths, but they have versions of all of their denim made especially for those with curvier figures. With an extra two inches through the hip and thigh, you won't have to worry about that dreaded waist gap. This ankle style is perfect for showing off a cute pair of shoes, too.
My jaw dropped when I saw this dress and for just $68, mind you! This denim style could easily be designer with a much more expensive price tag because it's just that cool. I'm obsessed with the seams that subtly contour the body and provide an edgy detail. Honestly, I could see a fashion It-girl like Kendall Jenner in this come all, which is why I'll be snatching it up immediately.
Maybe it's the after-effect of 2023's Met Gala theme, but I'm starting to see tweed jackets everywhere and I'm here for it. They just ooze class and sophistication and Abercrombie's take on the piece is no different. It looks so luxurious that if I saw this jacket on the street, I would never guess it was Abercrombie.
The quality of Abercrombie's knits are no joke. I still have a sweater from two seasons ago that looks brand new, so you can bet I'll be stocking up on a few more knitwear pieces for fall and winter. This cardigan in particular looks crazy comfy and the textured knit and turned-back cuffs make for fun details.
Leather will be everywhere again in the fall and winter, just you wait. If you haven't yet hopped on the leather pants trend, might I suggest this deeply-discounted pair? Speaking from experience, they fit like a glove, are surprisingly comfy, and keep you crazy warm. I wore these on a weekly basis during the colder months and I plan to do so again this season.
When I saw this dress, I had to stop my scrolling because I thought I had somehow made it on to Reformation's site. This floral dress fits right in with the brand's aesthetic for a fraction of the price on Abercrombie. With the dark print and romantic silhouette, this sweet dress is practically begging to be your fall wedding guest dress.
An oversized button-down shirt is a necessity in your closet for every season. Period. This textured version is lightweight, flowy, and breathable, perfect for tricky transitional weather. It also comes with a ton of five-star reviews with the consensus among shoppers being this top's quality and cut are unmatched.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Brooke Knappenberger is Contributing Writer at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Knee-High Boots Are The Only Boots I’m Shopping For Fall and Winter
Really going back to my horse-girl roots this season.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Why 'Only Murders in the Building' Fans Shouldn't Hold Their Breath for Season 4
The standout third season might be the last for a while.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince Harry Just Revealed the Country Where He'd "Happily Live" and It's Not What You Think
He had lovely things to say about Japan.
By Iris Goldsztajn