There Are So Many Hidden Gems in Abercrombie’s Sale Section

In case you haven't noticed, iconic mall brands of the '00s have gone through a bit of a rebrand and I am here for it. Brands like J.Crew, Banana Republic, and Gap have gotten an elevated refresh for the 2020s, delighting my inner teen. The brand's resurgence I'm most impressed with, however, has got to be Abercrombie. Long gone are the days of branded tees and dangerously low-rise jeans. For 2023, Abercrombie has put elevated basics and high-quality denim at the forefront of their branding, making it one of my favorite brands to shop.

Abercrombie may not be the first brand you think of for quality, chic clothing—but a major fan, I've made it my mission to change your mind. I wanted to find all of the pieces you would never guess are from the old mall brand, and what better time to scroll than a sale? Right now through August 14, Abercrombie is having a huge sale on nearly everything they offer—25 percent off jeans, up to 25 percent off select styles, plus 15 percent off almost everything else, even new releases! So if you're in new of a fall wardrobe refresh, I got you covered. With the picks below, prepare for the shocked expressions when you tell people "It's Abercrombie."

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean (Was $89) $67 at Abercrombie Truth be told, I have never come across a more perfect pair of jeans than Abercrombie's 90s Straight Jean. First off, they feature an extra-high waist. Then, they have a snug fit through the hips and midway through the thighs with just the right amount of give through the legs for a vintage-like look. With a longer inseam, they pair perfectly with cool sneakers, pointed-toe boots, heels, and basically every shoe ever.

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket (Was $120) $82 at Abercrombie I've been on the hunt for a classic leather biker jacket before fall fully settles in, and I think I finally found it. It's slim-fitting, slightly cropped, and features cool biker hardware. Most of the jackets I've come across have a belt, which I find unnecessary, so I love how this one goes without that detail. Come fall, I'll be throwing this jacket over sweaters, dresses, and just about everything else.

Ribbed Sweater Sweetheart Bodysuit (Was $60) $31 at Abercrombie Sure, you can wear a black tank with nearly everything, but why go basic when Abercrombie has elevated bodysuits like this one? The thick knitted material looks so much more expensive than its $31 price tag, plus it's just as easy to style as your other tanks. Pair this bodysuit with the trousers below and a blazer and you've got yourself a zero-effort work outfit.

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant (Was $90) $57 at Abercrombie Who knew the perfect work pant was hiding in Abercrombie's sale section? I certainly didn't but after trying this pair myself, I can confirm they are truly perfection. The waist hits at the perfect spot for a flattering look and the wide-leg style is ideal for the office. Not only does these pants fit great, but they also feel great. No digging or pinching here!

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean (Was $90) $67 at Abercrombie Like the jeans above, this pair also fits incredibly well with a slim fit up top with a wider leg shape. If you've been wanting to hop on the baggy denim trend all of the cool fashion girls have been wearing, these are the jeans for you. What I like most about this pair is that while they may be on the baggier side, they're still flattering and make your butt look amazing.

Denim Midi Skirt (Was $80) $68 at Abercrombie Come fall, everyone and their mothers will be wearing long denim skirts so it's never a bad idea to try out the trend when its on sale. Just like the model, I'd pair this stretchy denim skirt with tall boots and a basic top all season long. Keep in mind, though, that reviewers say it runs big, so you may want to size down.

Tuckable Draped Shell Top (Was $40) $34 at Abercrombie Speaking of basic tops, this one checks all of my boxes. Its draped style makes it a bit more trendy and elevate than my other black tops, yet it's just as easy to style. You could easily wear this top with any of the jeans above, or with the midi skirt, which would be my personal favorite styling option. It's the off-duty model look without putting in nearly any effort.

Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean (Was $90) $68 at Abercrombie When it comes to denim, Abercrombie's size range is unreal. Not only do they carry sizes 23-37 with five different inseam lengths, but they have versions of all of their denim made especially for those with curvier figures. With an extra two inches through the hip and thigh, you won't have to worry about that dreaded waist gap. This ankle style is perfect for showing off a cute pair of shoes, too.

Shell Denim Mini Dress (Was $80) Visit Site My jaw dropped when I saw this dress and for just $68, mind you! This denim style could easily be designer with a much more expensive price tag because it's just that cool. I'm obsessed with the seams that subtly contour the body and provide an edgy detail. Honestly, I could see a fashion It-girl like Kendall Jenner in this come all, which is why I'll be snatching it up immediately.

Collarless Tweed Jacket (Was $140) $119 at Abercrombie Maybe it's the after-effect of 2023's Met Gala theme, but I'm starting to see tweed jackets everywhere and I'm here for it. They just ooze class and sophistication and Abercrombie's take on the piece is no different. It looks so luxurious that if I saw this jacket on the street, I would never guess it was Abercrombie.

Cotton Seed Stitch Cardigan (Was $80) $68 at Abercrombie The quality of Abercrombie's knits are no joke. I still have a sweater from two seasons ago that looks brand new, so you can bet I'll be stocking up on a few more knitwear pieces for fall and winter. This cardigan in particular looks crazy comfy and the textured knit and turned-back cuffs make for fun details.

Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant (Was $110) $55 at Abercrombie Leather will be everywhere again in the fall and winter, just you wait. If you haven't yet hopped on the leather pants trend, might I suggest this deeply-discounted pair? Speaking from experience, they fit like a glove, are surprisingly comfy, and keep you crazy warm. I wore these on a weekly basis during the colder months and I plan to do so again this season.

Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress (Was $150) $128 at Abercrombie When I saw this dress, I had to stop my scrolling because I thought I had somehow made it on to Reformation's site. This floral dress fits right in with the brand's aesthetic for a fraction of the price on Abercrombie. With the dark print and romantic silhouette, this sweet dress is practically begging to be your fall wedding guest dress.