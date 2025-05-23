I tend to stick to simple, elevated basics that don't take too much effort to style. But because I wear these tried-and-true pieces so often, I could always use a refresh, especially whenever we're entering a new season. Thankfully, this weekend is Memorial Day, and there are tons of sales across the web to upgrade my minimalist capsule wardrobe while sticking to my budget.

Nearly every major retailer I can think of is throwing a sale event this weekend, making it the perfect time to build up my online shopping carts. I'm hitting up J.Crew's Memorial Day sale for the label's best-selling linen pants, which are over 30 percent off. Nordstrom's current Half-Yearly Sale is a goldmine of discounted staples to complete my summer outfits and vacation looks. Then there are the basics hiding in Gap's Memorial Day sale, including the white T-shirt Marie Claire's e-commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla, calls the "best one on the market."

That's only a couple of the sales I'm eyeing this weekend. With all the other discounted pieces I've found, I could do an entire wardrobe overhaul. So, if you're curious about the under-$100 summer basics sitting in my shopping carts, keep scrolling.