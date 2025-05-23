I'm Elevating My Minimalist Capsule Wardrobe With These On-Sale Basics

a new york fall 2025 fashion week attendee wearing black sunglasses and white tank top
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
I tend to stick to simple, elevated basics that don't take too much effort to style. But because I wear these tried-and-true pieces so often, I could always use a refresh, especially whenever we're entering a new season. Thankfully, this weekend is Memorial Day, and there are tons of sales across the web to upgrade my minimalist capsule wardrobe while sticking to my budget.

Nearly every major retailer I can think of is throwing a sale event this weekend, making it the perfect time to build up my online shopping carts. I'm hitting up J.Crew's Memorial Day sale for the label's best-selling linen pants, which are over 30 percent off. Nordstrom's current Half-Yearly Sale is a goldmine of discounted staples to complete my summer outfits and vacation looks. Then there are the basics hiding in Gap's Memorial Day sale, including the white T-shirt Marie Claire's e-commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla, calls the "best one on the market."

That's only a couple of the sales I'm eyeing this weekend. With all the other discounted pieces I've found, I could do an entire wardrobe overhaul. So, if you're curious about the under-$100 summer basics sitting in my shopping carts, keep scrolling.

Caslon<sup>®</sup>, Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

We rated this pair the softest linen pants, so you can count on them to keep you comfy and chic. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

J.Crew, Harbor Pants in Linen
J.Crew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118)

With pleats and belt loops, these are the ideal linen pants to wear into the office. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Theory , Stretch Viscose Draped Top (Was $130)

Theory
Stretch Viscose Draped Top (Was $130)

This luxe black top will instantly elevate any skirt or pants you throw on. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

The A-Line Denim Short
The A-Line Denim Shorts (Were $88)

Fashion editor Lauren Tappen wore long denim shorts like these, a blazer, and loafers to the office, and the look was so chic, I plan on recreating it immediately. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Gap, Organic Cotton VintageSoft T-Shirt

Gap
Organic Cotton VintageSoft T-Shirt (Was $25)

Marzovilla says this tee is "lightweight, breathable, and the cut is Goldilocks-level perfect." I'm sold. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Banana Republic , Linen Pull-On Ankle Pants (Were $100)
Banana Republic
Linen Pull-On Ankle Pants (Were $100)

These pants have a classic straight-leg fit and an ankle hem to show off a cute pair of sandals. They also come in so many colors. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

FRENCH CONNECTION, Azra Button Front Dress
FRENCH CONNECTION
Azra Button Front Dress (Was $138)

This black dress is so rich-looking. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Steve Madden, Avani Denim Skirt
Steve Madden
Avani Denim Skirt

The next time you're tempted to wear jeans, switch them out for this maxi denim skirt and see what a difference it makes. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Shopbop, Moon River Adjustable Strap Shirred Midi Dress
Shopbop
Moon River Adjustable Strap Shirred Midi Dress

A pretty white sundress like this just feels right for summer. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

Madewell, Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Madewell
Satin Maxi Slip Skirt (Was $98)

A simple black slip skirt is a must-have in every minimalist's closet. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

COS, Striped Boat-Neck Top (Was $69)

COS
Striped Boat-Neck Top (Was $69)

Tap into the fisherman aesthetic with this nautical striped tee. Save even more with one of our Cos promo codes.

Relaxed Pleated Trouser Shorts in Drapey Twill (Were $98)

Madewell
Relaxed Pleated Trouser Shorts in Drapey Twill (Were $98)

Bermuda shorts like these are an easy way to stay cool and chic on your morning commute. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Abercrombie & Fitch, High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie & Fitch makes my favorite jeans on the market, so I'll be adding this white pair to my rotation for summer. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.

Anthropologie, By Anthropologie Smocked Swing Tee
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Smocked Swing Tee (Was $78)

This white tee will add a trendy boho touch to your look. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

MANGO, Short-Sleeved Satin Shirt
MANGO
Short-Sleeved Satin Shirt (Was $60)

I'd wear this simple, yet elevated button-down to the office on repeat if I had it in my rotation. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

SKIMS, Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit - Sienna
SKIMS
Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit (Was $60)

Skims' bodysuits are unmatched in terms of quality and fit, plus they look so good with high-waisted jeans. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

VINCE., Belted Linen-Blend Mini Shirt Dress (Was $495)

VINCE.
Belted Linen-Blend Mini Shirt Dress (Was $495)

There's nothing I love more than an easy-to-style shirtdress like this. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

Free People, Katia Maxi Skirt (Was $128)

Free People
Katia Maxi Skirt (Was $128)

Pair this with a black top and you've got the editor-loved white skirt outfit that took over my Instagram feed last summer. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

