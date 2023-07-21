Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
I love a great sale. Moreover, I love a great sale from a brand that I already adore. Enter: J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale, which has everything I need to bring my summer wardrobe into the fall, plus the pieces that are perfect for my last summer trip. Spoiler alert: I’m talking about the same pieces here. I almost exclusively shop sales because, well, a good deal is a good deal, Shopping Editor or not, so consider me excited to fill up my cart. J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale means that tons of sale items are up to 60 percent off with the code “SHOPSALE.”
One of my favorite things about the sale is that so many of the pieces can pull double-duty. I’m talking about a brown tie-waist mini dress that can be worn with white sneakers now and over a pair of black tights with matching ankle boots in the fall and winter. The same goes for the mini version of the classic black slip skirt, which is also available in brighter hues like orange and blue.
If you are hoping to snag some vacation-ready pieces at a discount, consider selecting one of the flirty ruffled one-piece swimsuits. Or, pick one of the strappy chunky-heeled sandals that look like they could retail for four times the price. They’re perfect for a destination wedding or just a fun night out, and are completely timeless.
Keep scrolling to shop a few of my favorite, editor-approved picks from the End of Summer sale, now. The sale will only be running from June 20 through June 24.
These timeless slingback sandals are currently are going for basically $100 off right now. They come in a variety of colors, but this version is the most highly discounted. (Don't worry—all versions retail for under $200.)
This dress might look summery but I bet that, when styled with fall and winter-appropriate accessories, it'll work just as well in chillier months. It's the definition of an easy all-season pick. The wrap style is forgiving and comfortable, and the colors work year-round.
How cute would this look with knee-high boots come fall? Or with a chunky sweater layered on top? Or with a black turtleneck underneath it? The options are endless. Shop it now for less than $150 in the sale.
I stand by the fact that everyone needs a good mini skirt in their collection. This one is on sale for 20 percent off and comes in three colors, but I prefer the black option because, well, I love wearing black from head-to-toe, no matter the season. It's available in sizes XXS through 3X to boot.
A person's bathing suit collection is never fully finished. This one-piece swimsuit from the brand's ongoing collection with Liberty is proof of that statement. It's great if you don't *love* wearing bikinis but still want to have fun with your swimwear.
How luxe do these heeled flip-flops look? They feel like they should cost way more than the original price of $228, much less the sale price of $130! They also come in fun colors like a minty green metallic hue that's super fun, but I personally prefer the neutral option seen here.
This super cute bucket hat from the brand's collaboration with Dauphinette (a favorite of the fashion set) is on sale right now for just $40. I love to shop for hats at the end of the season because I get to stock up for next spring and summer—call me a chronic planner—and this one is too good to miss out on.
Buying a new pair of jeans is always a good idea, we promise. This pair sits comfortably in the straight-leg denim category, which means that it looks just as good worn with heels as it does with boots or sneakers. And it's on sale for less than $150. Love!
I hate to break it to you, but it's time to start prepping for sweater season. This sweater-tee hybrid is a great way to ease yourself in. Pack it on vacation to wear with your linen trousers or jeans now and then layer it under your fall coats and jackets later.
Say hello to these super cute shoes, which are currently on sale for 40 percent off and come in a ton of super fun colors! Reviewers say they run true to size but that they may not be suitable for those with wider feet.
