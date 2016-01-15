How to Get Out a Red Wine Stain Like an Adult
Don't panic—you got this.
It's hard enough finding the perfect sweater, shirt, dress, or pair of jeans, but then to ruin them with an accidental spill of red wine (which is supposed to represent happiness, BTW)? Oh heck no, we do not have the tolerance for that. So we consulted Arianne Cohen, author of Help, It's Broken! A Fix-It Bible for the Repair-Impaired, for how to get rid of those pesky wine stains and save our sweaters.
1. Blot ASAP
As soon as possible, blot the stain with a white paper towel or cloth to absorb excess liquid.
2. Get it wet
Run the item under cool water to keep stain from setting.
3. Use glycerin
Treat with a bit of pure glycerin (available at drugstores or natural-food stores). Leave it on for five minutes, then rinse.
4. Raid your kitchen
Now, the secret weapon: liquid dish detergent, made to remove the dyes in food! Choose a basic one—clear or white and unscented—and blot onto stain.
5. Keep rinsing
Rinse again in cool water.
6. Resort to plan B
If the stain is still there, switch to plan B, a 1:2 mixture of white vinegar and water. Soak until the stain dissipates (if it's not gone within an hour, change the solution and try again), then repeat steps 2 through 5.
Phew. Now, back to drinking wine!
