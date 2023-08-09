My Signature Statement Pieces Are From London-Based Brand AllSaints—10 I'm Obsessed With

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Founded in 1994, East London-based brand AllSaints is beloved on both sides of the Atlantic for its premium, sustainably made leather goods and for its unique, Western-inspired styles. From shoes to accessories to apparel, their site is a one-stop-shop for responsibly made statement pieces and staples alike, and retains a permanent spot on my bookmark bar. And for the first half of this month, they're hosting a sale across every category, taking up to 60 percent off some of their most popular styles.
The sale lasts until August 14, and it slashes prices on summer staples in addition to fall pieces. Below, my favorites for surviving that tricky seasonal transition.
This asymmetric style, which is designed to resemble a bandana, is a unique, bohemian take on the classic maxi dress. The breezy look is perfect for just about any summer activity, from drinks in the city to a day at the resort.
Evil Eye and Hamsa Hand designs are all the rage now, and these dainty chain earrings channel the trend in the chicest of ways.
Everyone needs a good slip dress. The style is perfect for wearing on its own in the summer or under a jacket or sweater in the fall and winter, and this option's floral printed yellow shade is the perfect distinctive twist.
I absolutely live in bodysuits, no matter the season, so I'm always looking for another that I can reach for when I'm in a pinch. This option is designed with a curve-hugging, bodycon fit and is made with soft, smooth fabric that's prime for all-day comfort.
This T-shirt is made from ultra-soft organic cotton for a comfortable fit that transcends both trends and seasons, and its crew neck cut makes it work for any occasion. Plus, it comes in eight colorways ranging from neutral to bright.
Who doesn't need a trusty blazer? This single-breasted option puts a distinctive twist on the classic look, with its smooth gold fabric that shimmers in the light.
If you're like me, you love a matching set, which makes it nearly impossible to resist these shimmery shorts that match the blazer above. Tailored for a structured fit, they bring an elevated element to the classic summer style.
This pair of leather slingback heels is versatile enough to wear to work, to date night, or for a night out with friends. The shoes are also made from 100 percent responsibly sourced leather, and are intentionally distressed for a worn-in look.
I wear my hair up nearly every day, so I'm always on the lookout for a statement scrunchy to spice up my look. This one is made from 100 percent recycled materials and boasts a blue and yellow floral pattern that's meant to be shown off.
