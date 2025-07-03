I Just Got Back From a Weekend in London—Every Chic Brit I Saw Was Wearing These Staples

BRB, moving to the U.K.

Last weekend, I made the spontaneous decision to ditch the New York heat wave for London’s cooler (and far less humid) summer temperatures. After spending a few days on the other side of the pond, I noticed a few summer fashion trends that I’ll be shopping ASAP so I can tap into Londoners' cool-girl aesthetic.

British style, to me, seemed more risk-friendly than my quiet-luxury-loving New York counterparts. Prints and patterns were more prevalent, as were exaggerated silhouettes. There was some crossover with other fashion cities—the urban cowgirl vibes were just as strong in London as they were in Paris, for instance—but there were some key differences, too. Chunky Nike Shox styles took precedence over Hollywood's favorite V2K Run sneakers, for one, and Adidas’s SL 72 OG sneakers were more common than my longtime favorite Sambas.

Keep scrolling for those finds, plus a few easy-to-shop must-haves, straight from the East London streets. Let this be a reminder to look beyond the chic French girls and Italian vacationers when hunting for European fashion inspiration. The Brits do it just as well.

woman wearing bermuda shorts and a jacket

Brithsh girls are more keen to lean into fun prints and silhouettes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Arizona Big Buckle Sandal
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

These were, by far, the most popular shoes I saw in London. A friend of mine I was visiting changed between several pairs over the course of the weekend.

Damson Madder , Bora Mini Dress

Damson Madder
Bora Mini Dress

Glastonbury headliner Olivia Rodrigo just took a London stroll in this sweet checkered mini, proving that plaid is a summer trend worth shopping.

Nike Shox Tl Women's Shoes
Nike
Shox Tl Women's Shoes

I do own a pair of these Nike sneakers and yes, they are just as comfortable as they are cute.

Foundations Matte Flip Flop
TKEES
Foundations Matte Flip Flops

I personally avoid wearing sandals the summer (especially around the city), but Londoners seem to sit in a different camp.

Eden Platform Flip Flop
Reformation
Eden Platform Flip Flops

The same goes for platform flip-flops, which were everywhere I turned.

Baggy Dad Shorts
Levi's
Baggy Dad Shorts

I am a Jort devotee, so I'm happy to see that London girls are also on board with the look.

Sl 72 Sneaker
adidas
Sl 72 Sneakers

If New Yorkers love the Adidas Samba, then girls in England are all over the SL 72 sneakers.

Speedcat Ballet Suede Women's Shoes
PUMA
Speedcat Ballet Suede Shoes

The ballet sneaker trend has crossed the pond, it seems.

Tiered Maxi Skirt
ZARA
Tiered Maxi Skirt

The boho fashion trend hasn't seemed to hit the Brit crew head-on just yet, but this tiered white skirt signaled a shift.

Jeffrey Campbell, Dagget Western Boots

Jeffrey Campbell
Dagget Western Boots

Cowboy boots are seemingly omnipresent around the world now.

MANGO, Halter Top With Metallic Appliqués - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Halter Top With Metallic Appliqués

Halter tops, especially this style with a fitted bodice, were everywhere on my nights out.

Ruffle Skort
ZARA
Ruffle Skort

If micro shorts are having a moment now in the USA, then micro skirts are the British equivalent.

Lace Chiffon Top
ZARA
Lace Chiffon Top

Lacy tops seemingly replaced the basic tank across the pond.

Mixed-Bead Necklace
J.Crew
Mixed-Bead Necklace

Beaded necklaces added a fun pop to dozens of outfits I saw.

Lace Trim Silk Shorts
Intimissimi
Lace Trim Silk Shorts

Everything was lace-trimmed in London—even the mini shorts.

Hex Hip Belt
Free People
Hex Hip Belt

Low-slung hip belts were layered over every short, skirt, and dress imaginable.

Tammy Tailored Trousers
4th & Reckless
Tammy Tailored Trousers

Trackpants proved that the "blokecore" look is a lifestyle, not a trend.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66™ "birch/peacoat" Sneakers | 23.5
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

When people were wearing slim sneakers, they were often from Onitsuka Tiger.

Realisation Par , Gabrielle Dress in Leo
Realisation Par
Gabrielle Dress in Leo

I saw a girl walking through Victoria Park wearing a Realisation Par shirt while carrying a Realisation Par shopping bag, so it's safe to say the brand is everywhere.

Croxdale Waxed Cotton Jacket
Barbour
Croxdale Waxed Cotton Jacket

Despite the sunny temperatures, classic Barbour jackets seemed to be a mainstay amongst the London fashion set.

Burberry, Watercolor Silk Twill Skinny Scarf
Burberry
Watercolor Silk Twill Skinny Scarf

Pops of Burberry's iconic prints were a not-to-be-missed part of the London wardrobe.

Original Tall Rain Boot
Hunter
Original Tall Rain Boot

I blame Glastonbury for the Hunter boot's popularity.

