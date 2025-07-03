Last weekend, I made the spontaneous decision to ditch the New York heat wave for London’s cooler (and far less humid) summer temperatures. After spending a few days on the other side of the pond, I noticed a few summer fashion trends that I’ll be shopping ASAP so I can tap into Londoners' cool-girl aesthetic.

British style, to me, seemed more risk-friendly than my quiet-luxury-loving New York counterparts. Prints and patterns were more prevalent, as were exaggerated silhouettes. There was some crossover with other fashion cities—the urban cowgirl vibes were just as strong in London as they were in Paris, for instance—but there were some key differences, too. Chunky Nike Shox styles took precedence over Hollywood's favorite V2K Run sneakers, for one, and Adidas’s SL 72 OG sneakers were more common than my longtime favorite Sambas.

Keep scrolling for those finds, plus a few easy-to-shop must-haves, straight from the East London streets. Let this be a reminder to look beyond the chic French girls and Italian vacationers when hunting for European fashion inspiration. The Brits do it just as well.

Brithsh girls are more keen to lean into fun prints and silhouettes. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)