Angelina Jolie didn't simply win her first Tony Award for producing The Outsiders, a musical based on S.E. Hinton's classic novel, on June 16. She did so in a refreshing twist on mother-daughter dressing with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne by her side.

The duo walked the Tonys red (or rather, dark navy) carpet in coordinating shades of teal, creating a unified palette interpreted in ways true to their personal styles. Jolie chose an Atelier Versace corset gown, crafted from velvet. Her look featured a matching velvet shawl draped over her shoulders. It was less like the rich mom uniform she wears off-duty, and more like the Statue of Liberty had come to life and decided to hit the Broadway awards show.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at the 2024 Tony Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie wore a velvet corset gown by Versace with a matching shawl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vivienne, meanwhile, picked up the teal tones from her mother's dress but opted for suiting instead. Her look included a white button-down shirt, Converse sneakers, and pants, a bow tie, and a vest in a dark teal.

Both mother and daughter kept their beauty looks to a glowy minimum, with their hair down and parted to the side. Jolie's look harkened back to the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, where she wore a golden goddess dress with a dramatic cape thrown over the top.

Vivienne reportedly encouraged her mother to work on the project that would win her her first Tony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There couldn't be a better occasion for the parent to bring her daughter on the red carpet. Mid-way through the evening, Jolie took home the award for Best Producer for The Outsiders. Not only was it her first Tony win, it also brought the actor and activist halfway to achieving the coveted EGOT (that's Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) trophy sweep. Jolie also holds an Oscar for her performance in Girl, Interrupted. While producer Matthew Rego gave the acceptance speech on behalf of the entire team, he gave Jolie a shout-out by name in his speech.

Both Jolie and Vivienne stood with the cast and production team onstage—because 15-year-old Vivienne was also the impetus for her mother to get involved with the show. According to Deadline, she encouraged her mother to see an early staging of the musical in California, before the pair provided notes for the version now on Broadway.

This mother-daughter duo wasn't the only one to mark a special occasion with matching outfits. The day before, Princess Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte attended the annual Trooping the Colour in coordinating navy and white dresses—a show of special unity as the Princess made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.