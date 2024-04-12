It's not every day that Angelina Jolie makes a public appearance, but when she does, you can rely on it being an unforgettable fashion moment.
On Thursday, April 11, the Oscar-winning actress attended the official opening night (and afterparty) of The Outsiders, the Broadway musical that Jolie produced with help from her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
Jolie celebrated the play's debut at New York City's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre by transforming into a shimmering, golden goddess. She wore a dramatic bronze cape layered over a silky metallic maxi gown that swept the floor.
To complete her look, the actress opted for red open-toe heels, a dangling black wristlet, and chunky geometric-shaped earrings in silver and gold.
For her glam, Jolie perfectly matched the bold energy of her outfit, boasting a vibrant red lip and styling her freshly dyed blonde strands in a sweeping side part.
Jolie's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne decided to take a more subdued approach to her look, wearing a charming blue jumpsuit and coordinating Converse sneakers. The late-night event marked the mother-and-daughter duo's first red-carpet appearance since they attended the premiere of the Marvel film Eternals together in 2021.
While on the red carpet, Jolie discussed being a producer on the Broadway show along with her daughter, who took on an assistant role behind the scenes. "Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others," Jolie told People. "She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The Outsiders is based on SE Hinton's 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation and set to run through September 1, 2024.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Princess Diana Told Queen Elizabeth Through Tears That Her Then-Husband Prince Charles Was “A Nightmare” and That She “Hated” Him, Royal Author Claims
Ingrid Seward’s new book examines the relationship between mother and son, Her late Majesty and her heir, Charles.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
At 58, Brooke Shields Says She Regrets Being a "Good Girl"
"I spent so much time self-deprecating, making myself small."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
The Internet Has Finally Discovered Prince Carl Philip of Sweden—and, Yeah, He’s Worth Discovering
“Best looking royal in the world.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Kick-Starts the Next Big Sneaker Trend on a Casual Stroll
She has the answer for what comes after the Adidas Samba.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her All-Neutral Uniform for the Butter Yellow Trend
The trending shade is technically a spring neutral.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ariana Grande’s CinemaCon Dress Is a High-Fashion Nod to Wicked
She continues to reference that *one* scene throughout the 'Wicked' press tour.
By India Roby Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Styles Her Self-Designed Maternity Dress With $650 Flip Flops
Stars, they're just like us!
By Julia Gray Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Style Pivot for Spring Includes Track Pants and Lots of Layers
She's showing the sporty basic's styling potential.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Goes From Tennis Star to Girl Next Door in a Vivienne Westwood Set—and Bangs
The actress wore flirty stripes and blonde bangs.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Zendaya's 'Challengers' London Premiere Gown Combines Tennis Rackets With Coquette Bows
Her latest 'Challengers' white gown is coated in tiny rackets.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Birkenstock Clogs Are the Stars of Her Comfy Outfit
She's swapping her go-to UGG boots for the equally casual shoe.
By Lauren Tappan Published