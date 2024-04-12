Angelina Jolie Wears a Golden Goddess Dress to the 'The Outsiders' Premiere

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's not every day that Angelina Jolie makes a public appearance, but when she does, you can rely on it being an unforgettable fashion moment.

On Thursday, April 11, the Oscar-winning actress attended the official opening night (and afterparty) of The Outsiders, the Broadway musical that Jolie produced with help from her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie celebrated the play's debut at New York City's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre by transforming into a shimmering, golden goddess. She wore a dramatic bronze cape layered over a silky metallic maxi gown that swept the floor.

Angelina Jolie Outsiders April 2024

Jolie on the red carpet event for the Broadway musical's opening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complete her look, the actress opted for red open-toe heels, a dangling black wristlet, and chunky geometric-shaped earrings in silver and gold.

For her glam, Jolie perfectly matched the bold energy of her outfit, boasting a vibrant red lip and styling her freshly dyed blonde strands in a sweeping side part.

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City.

A close-up look at Jolie's look from "the Outsiders" premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne decided to take a more subdued approach to her look, wearing a charming blue jumpsuit and coordinating Converse sneakers. The late-night event marked the mother-and-daughter duo's first red-carpet appearance since they attended the premiere of the Marvel film Eternals together in 2021.

Angelina Jolie Outsiders April 2024

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine, and Angelina Jolie at the opening night of The Outsiders in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While on the red carpet, Jolie discussed being a producer on the Broadway show along with her daughter, who took on an assistant role behind the scenes. "Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others," Jolie told People. "She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team."

Angelina Jolie Outsiders April 2024

Angelina Jolie pictured in a bold gold gown while arriving at the afterparty for The Outsiders on April 11.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Outsiders is based on SE Hinton's 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation and set to run through September 1, 2024.

