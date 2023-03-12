Last year, Ariana DeBose took home a piece of Oscars history when she won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in the movie adaptation of the musical West Side Story, making DeBose the first openly queer woman of color to take home the award. Her red-hot Valentino look, comprised of palazzo pants and a cape, created a buzz with its ability to hit Hollywood glam notes while prioritizing comfort.
This year, though, DeBose's stylists Zadrian + Sarah say Ariana is a very different woman than she was just one year ago—coming into her own as an artist—and DeBose's custom gunmetal lilac embellished Versace gown is about embracing her strength. "It's an incredible homage to the 30s and 40s, old-school Hollywood, but modernized for this era. The dress feels empowering and celebrates me as the woman I am," DeBose says.
But while Versace's recent star-studded Fall 2023 collection has the Italian fashion house on everyone's mind, Versace was a natural choice for the Oscar winner. "Versace was one of the very first high-end designers to support DeBose when she hosted the Oscars in 2021," her stylists explain. DeBose wore an orange Versace one-shoulder gown for her first foray with the Oscars. "This year, the actress' Versace gown is a really special full circle moment," says Zadrian. "When I first saw it, I was left speechless," says DeBose.
In contrast to the bold red of DeBose's look last year, the team landed on a unique gunmetal lilac color that represents strength and subtle femininity. "The color represents an Oscar and multiple award winner but is reverent and respectful to this year's crop of shining nominees," Zadrian explains.
DeBose and her team dove through the extensive Versace archives, landing on a design that captured "draping and softness, but also a futuristic warrior woman," says Sarah. "Working with the Versace team has been a truly exceptional experience. They have been extremely collaborative, joyful, and fun. The design team took every single reference I suggested to them and created a work of art that feels so me," DeBose says. "I feel like a warrior goddess that can take on the world and feel fabulous while doing it the Versace way."
"[This year], DeBose has a confidence and an ownership of her creativity and artistry," says Zadrian. "We never feel married to anything previously done, and we never try to pigeonhole our women into any one aesthetic. It's about the journey and making sure that [our clients] feel supported in any renaissance they want to have," says the duo.
When it came to accessories, DeBose returned to the carpet wearing an array of crusted white DeBeers diamond pieces and an Omega watch.
Below, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Versace's sketches for DeBose alongside the process of getting Oscars-ready.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to. Over her six years with Marie Claire, Sara has reported on the ever-evolving world of fashion— covering both established and emerging designers within the industry. Sara has held fashion positions at Lucky and SELF Magazine and was a regular contributor to Equinox’s Furthermore website, where she wrote across their style, wellness, and travel verticals. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and currently resides in Manhattan. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork.
-
Why You Shouldn't Expect to See Chris Rock at This Year's Oscars
Don't get your hopes up.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Why You Won't Be Seeing Will Smith at the 2023 Oscars
It's been a year since the slap heard 'round the world.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
The Oscars 2023 Red Carpet: The Best Looks
Welcome to Hollywood's biggest night.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
What I Wear to Work: Silvia and Sofia Tcherassi
"Waking up early in the morning is a must."
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Cynthia Rivas
For one of fashion's favorite skincare gurus, great skin is the ultimate accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
Zendaya Served 4 Incredible Looks at Awards Shows This Weekend
Please don't make me pick a favorite.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear to Work
The powerhouse mom and daughter talk us through early morning wake-ups, pre-planning outfits, and dressing for confidence.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Fashion Test Drive: Bottega Veneta's Andiamo Bag
The bucket list bag for work or travel.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 10 Best Slip Dresses of 2023
The humble slip dress could be the most versatile dress you own.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
What I Wear to Work: Deborah Yager Fleming
The hotelier utilizes color coding to jumpstart her day.
By Sara Holzman
-
What I Wear to Work: Rosh Mahtani
The London-based jewelry designer makes her pieces the focus of her outfits.
By Sara Holzman