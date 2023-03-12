Last year, Ariana DeBose took home a piece of Oscars history when she won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in the movie adaptation of the musical West Side Story, making DeBose the first openly queer woman of color to take home the award. Her red-hot Valentino look, comprised of palazzo pants and a cape, created a buzz with its ability to hit Hollywood glam notes while prioritizing comfort.

This year, though, DeBose's stylists Zadrian + Sarah say Ariana is a very different woman than she was just one year ago—coming into her own as an artist—and DeBose's custom gunmetal lilac embellished Versace gown is about embracing her strength. "It's an incredible homage to the 30s and 40s, old-school Hollywood, but modernized for this era. The dress feels empowering and celebrates me as the woman I am," DeBose says.

But while Versace's recent star-studded Fall 2023 collection has the Italian fashion house on everyone's mind, Versace was a natural choice for the Oscar winner. "Versace was one of the very first high-end designers to support DeBose when she hosted the Oscars in 2021," her stylists explain. DeBose wore an orange Versace one-shoulder gown for her first foray with the Oscars. "This year, the actress' Versace gown is a really special full circle moment," says Zadrian. "When I first saw it, I was left speechless," says DeBose.

In contrast to the bold red of DeBose's look last year, the team landed on a unique gunmetal lilac color that represents strength and subtle femininity. "The color represents an Oscar and multiple award winner but is reverent and respectful to this year's crop of shining nominees," Zadrian explains.

DeBose and her team dove through the extensive Versace archives, landing on a design that captured "draping and softness, but also a futuristic warrior woman," says Sarah. "Working with the Versace team has been a truly exceptional experience. They have been extremely collaborative, joyful, and fun. The design team took every single reference I suggested to them and created a work of art that feels so me," DeBose says. "I feel like a warrior goddess that can take on the world and feel fabulous while doing it the Versace way."

"[This year], DeBose has a confidence and an ownership of her creativity and artistry," says Zadrian. "We never feel married to anything previously done, and we never try to pigeonhole our women into any one aesthetic. It's about the journey and making sure that [our clients] feel supported in any renaissance they want to have," says the duo.

When it came to accessories, DeBose returned to the carpet wearing an array of crusted white DeBeers diamond pieces and an Omega watch.

Below, get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Versace's sketches for DeBose alongside the process of getting Oscars-ready.