The 2025 WNBA Draft's Best Red Carpet Looks Are an Instant Slam Dunk

They shoot, they stun, they score.

players in the 2025 wnba draft wearing custom outfits on the 2025 wnba red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

The annual WNBA Draft doesn't simply reveal where rising stars are headed to play in the basketball season ahead. It also offers a preview into the next year of tunnel walk style set to take over the league.

Before the 2025 WNBA Draft officially begins, the year's rookie class shows up to score on the red (technically, orange) carpet. Last year, rising stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese tipped off a year of incredible outfits with custom Prada and Bronx & Bianco, respectively. This year's showing was bound to be even more fashion-forward. Hours before the carpet got underway, Coach was unveiled as the WNBA's first official fashion partner—guaranteeing plenty of It-bags and runway outfits later in the evening.

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

A photo posted by on

Sure enough, anticipated top seed Paige Bueckers of UConn arrived clutching an oversize Coach bag with her sparkling oversize suit. Notre Dame's Sonia Citron and TCU's Hailey Van Lith also toted Coach Tabby bags (the former's, a custom beaded rendition of a runway style). But the standout bag has to be NC State's Saniya Rivers's tricked-out Birkin, emblazoned with the message "The WNBA Been Poppin'." (Agreed!)

Regardless of designer, draftees favored structured blazers, satin dresses, and every shade of neutral imaginable. The palette gave the impression that the 2025 WNBA rookie class takes style as seriously as their prospects.

Eventually, the 2025 draft stars will make it all the way to the WNBA playoffs tunnel with their game-day style on display. Consider the best red carpet looks from draft night, ahead, a sneak-peek at the slam dunks to come.

Paige Bueckers

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

Anticipated No.1 draft pick Paige Bueckers shined in a slightly oversize Coach suit. Her plus-one? A Coach clutch that could easily squeeze in her practice gear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saniya Rivers

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

NC State player Saniya Rivers arrived at the 2025 WNBA Draft with a one-shoulder white suit and a message displayed on her Birkin bag: "The WNBA Been Poppin'." Don't forget it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonia Citron

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

Sonia Citron went the Coach route for the WNBA Draft red carpet, tapping the brand (and stylist Kat Typaldos) for a custom blazer dress, mini skirt, and beaded Tabby bag. She told Marie Claire it's her first time wearing the label.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison Scott

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

Madison Scott's black WNBA Draft suit was punctuated by a single statement accessory: a gold "24" necklace, honoring her number from the Ole Miss Rebels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominique Malonga

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

Dominique Malonga, arriving at the WNBA Draft from France's pro league, went the simple and chic route in a black single-breasted suit and longline trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Van Lith

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

Hailey Van Lith left TCU's white and purple colors behind for a shimmering black mini dress, platform heels, and a padded Coach Pillow Tabby bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aziaha James

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

No one had more fun with their WNBA Draft look than Aziaha James. The NC State player glowed in a low-cut embellished blazer, paired to extra wide-leg shorts and platform Oxford brogues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aneesah Morrow

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

LSU's Aneesah Morrow arrived at the 2025 WNBA Draft ready to dominate. She embodied modern power dressing in a cropped leather jacket, corset top, and side-slit skirt—all matching her chain-laden Coach bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Amoore

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

University of Kentucky alum Georgia Amoore had surprising help with her WNBA Draft look. Per Vogue, the floral blazer and bag by Honor the Gift were styled by former player Russell Westbrook, in a draft-night first.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiki Iriafen

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

USC Trojans star Kiki Iriafen shone extra-bright in a golden dress embellished with ruby gems.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sania Feagin

players in the wnba draft on the 2025 wnba draft red carpet

Sania Feagin channeled Old Hollywood in a fitted, side-slit dress and golden sandals on the WNBA Draft carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Sundell

an nba rookie on the red carpet

Kansas State guard Serena Sundell kept her WNBA Draft look simple and elegant, with a strapless black dress and shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajša Sivka 

an wnba rookie on the draft orange carpet

Ajša Sivka, a Slovenian basketball star, was poised to make her WNBA debut in a taupe dress and metallic heels. For the carpet, she also perched a white moto jacket atop her shoulders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shyanne Sellers

a wnba player wears a blue suit on the wnba carpet

Shyanne Sellers of Maryland basketball fame opted for a dusty blue three-piece suit paired to black brogues and a chain necklace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ashlee Barker

a wnba draft rookie on the orange carpet

Sarah Ashlee Barker, from the University of Alabama, arrived at the 2025 WNBA Draft in a slate-gray matching set embellished with tiny silver crystals. A metallic clutch bag and bow-topped heels completed her look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸