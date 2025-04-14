The 2025 WNBA Draft's Best Red Carpet Looks Are an Instant Slam Dunk
They shoot, they stun, they score.
The annual WNBA Draft doesn't simply reveal where rising stars are headed to play in the basketball season ahead. It also offers a preview into the next year of tunnel walk style set to take over the league.
Before the 2025 WNBA Draft officially begins, the year's rookie class shows up to score on the red (technically, orange) carpet. Last year, rising stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese tipped off a year of incredible outfits with custom Prada and Bronx & Bianco, respectively. This year's showing was bound to be even more fashion-forward. Hours before the carpet got underway, Coach was unveiled as the WNBA's first official fashion partner—guaranteeing plenty of It-bags and runway outfits later in the evening.
A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)
A photo posted by on
Sure enough, anticipated top seed Paige Bueckers of UConn arrived clutching an oversize Coach bag with her sparkling oversize suit. Notre Dame's Sonia Citron and TCU's Hailey Van Lith also toted Coach Tabby bags (the former's, a custom beaded rendition of a runway style). But the standout bag has to be NC State's Saniya Rivers's tricked-out Birkin, emblazoned with the message "The WNBA Been Poppin'." (Agreed!)
Regardless of designer, draftees favored structured blazers, satin dresses, and every shade of neutral imaginable. The palette gave the impression that the 2025 WNBA rookie class takes style as seriously as their prospects.
Eventually, the 2025 draft stars will make it all the way to the WNBA playoffs tunnel with their game-day style on display. Consider the best red carpet looks from draft night, ahead, a sneak-peek at the slam dunks to come.
Paige Bueckers
Saniya Rivers
Sonia Citron
Madison Scott
Dominique Malonga
Hailey Van Lith
Aziaha James
Aneesah Morrow
Georgia Amoore
Kiki Iriafen
Sania Feagin
Serena Sundell
Ajša Sivka
Shyanne Sellers
Sarah Ashlee Barker
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
