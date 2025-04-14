The annual WNBA Draft doesn't simply reveal where rising stars are headed to play in the basketball season ahead. It also offers a preview into the next year of tunnel walk style set to take over the league.

Before the 2025 WNBA Draft officially begins, the year's rookie class shows up to score on the red (technically, orange) carpet. Last year, rising stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese tipped off a year of incredible outfits with custom Prada and Bronx & Bianco, respectively. This year's showing was bound to be even more fashion-forward. Hours before the carpet got underway, Coach was unveiled as the WNBA's first official fashion partner—guaranteeing plenty of It-bags and runway outfits later in the evening.

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on

Sure enough, anticipated top seed Paige Bueckers of UConn arrived clutching an oversize Coach bag with her sparkling oversize suit. Notre Dame's Sonia Citron and TCU's Hailey Van Lith also toted Coach Tabby bags (the former's, a custom beaded rendition of a runway style). But the standout bag has to be NC State's Saniya Rivers's tricked-out Birkin, emblazoned with the message "The WNBA Been Poppin'." (Agreed!)

Regardless of designer, draftees favored structured blazers, satin dresses, and every shade of neutral imaginable. The palette gave the impression that the 2025 WNBA rookie class takes style as seriously as their prospects.

Eventually, the 2025 draft stars will make it all the way to the WNBA playoffs tunnel with their game-day style on display. Consider the best red carpet looks from draft night, ahead, a sneak-peek at the slam dunks to come.

Paige Bueckers

Anticipated No.1 draft pick Paige Bueckers shined in a slightly oversize Coach suit. Her plus-one? A Coach clutch that could easily squeeze in her practice gear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saniya Rivers

NC State player Saniya Rivers arrived at the 2025 WNBA Draft with a one-shoulder white suit and a message displayed on her Birkin bag: "The WNBA Been Poppin'." Don't forget it. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sonia Citron

Sonia Citron went the Coach route for the WNBA Draft red carpet, tapping the brand (and stylist Kat Typaldos) for a custom blazer dress, mini skirt, and beaded Tabby bag. She told Marie Claire it's her first time wearing the label. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison Scott

Madison Scott's black WNBA Draft suit was punctuated by a single statement accessory: a gold "24" necklace, honoring her number from the Ole Miss Rebels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominique Malonga

Dominique Malonga, arriving at the WNBA Draft from France's pro league, went the simple and chic route in a black single-breasted suit and longline trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith left TCU's white and purple colors behind for a shimmering black mini dress, platform heels, and a padded Coach Pillow Tabby bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aziaha James

No one had more fun with their WNBA Draft look than Aziaha James. The NC State player glowed in a low-cut embellished blazer, paired to extra wide-leg shorts and platform Oxford brogues. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aneesah Morrow

LSU's Aneesah Morrow arrived at the 2025 WNBA Draft ready to dominate. She embodied modern power dressing in a cropped leather jacket, corset top, and side-slit skirt—all matching her chain-laden Coach bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Amoore

University of Kentucky alum Georgia Amoore had surprising help with her WNBA Draft look. Per Vogue, the floral blazer and bag by Honor the Gift were styled by former player Russell Westbrook, in a draft-night first. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiki Iriafen

USC Trojans star Kiki Iriafen shone extra-bright in a golden dress embellished with ruby gems. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sania Feagin

Sania Feagin channeled Old Hollywood in a fitted, side-slit dress and golden sandals on the WNBA Draft carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serena Sundell

Kansas State guard Serena Sundell kept her WNBA Draft look simple and elegant, with a strapless black dress and shoulder bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ajša Sivka

Ajša Sivka, a Slovenian basketball star, was poised to make her WNBA debut in a taupe dress and metallic heels. For the carpet, she also perched a white moto jacket atop her shoulders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shyanne Sellers

Shyanne Sellers of Maryland basketball fame opted for a dusty blue three-piece suit paired to black brogues and a chain necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Sarah Ashlee Barker, from the University of Alabama, arrived at the 2025 WNBA Draft in a slate-gray matching set embellished with tiny silver crystals. A metallic clutch bag and bow-topped heels completed her look. (Image credit: Getty Images)