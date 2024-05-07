Here's a memorable way to turn 22: Weeks after her headline-grabbing WNBA draft, Angel Reese is celebrating her birthday at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Chicago Sky rookie arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pale blue sheer gown by British brand 16Arlington and styled by Vogue editor and stylist Naomi Elizée. Elizée also dressed Reese in her stunning Bronx & Banco gown at the 2024 NBA Draft.

Reese was snapped outside The Mark hotel wearing her feathered 16Arlington frock. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese's accessories included a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman pointed-toe heels in a matching ice-blue shade. Her jewelry roundup included dainty stud earrings and a few sparkly rings. Her glam was the epitome of elegance, with her signature full lashes and glossy nude lips.

Reese's fun gown was accented by her soft glam makeup look and slicked back hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 has been Reese's year, both on the court and in the fashion sphere. During the NCAA's March Madness tournament, she won over the nation with her hard work and impressive record—even after not making it to the finals. She announced her decision to leave the LSU Tigers and enter the 2024 WNBA Draft with a Vogue photoshoot (modeled after Serena Williams's retirement announcement playbook); when the draft finally arrived, she took over the orange carpet in a shimmering hooded gown by Bronx and Banco.

Angel Reese wore a shimmering Bronx and Banco dress to the WNBA Draft in April. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese knows fashion just as well as she knows basketball—that much is certain after her first walk up the Met Steps. And, that she just had a birthday to remember.