Here's a memorable way to turn 22: Weeks after her headline-grabbing WNBA draft, Angel Reese is celebrating her birthday at the 2024 Met Gala.
The Chicago Sky rookie arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a pale blue sheer gown by British brand 16Arlington and styled by Vogue editor and stylist Naomi Elizée. Elizée also dressed Reese in her stunning Bronx & Banco gown at the 2024 NBA Draft.
Reese's accessories included a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman pointed-toe heels in a matching ice-blue shade. Her jewelry roundup included dainty stud earrings and a few sparkly rings. Her glam was the epitome of elegance, with her signature full lashes and glossy nude lips.
2024 has been Reese's year, both on the court and in the fashion sphere. During the NCAA's March Madness tournament, she won over the nation with her hard work and impressive record—even after not making it to the finals. She announced her decision to leave the LSU Tigers and enter the 2024 WNBA Draft with a Vogue photoshoot (modeled after Serena Williams's retirement announcement playbook); when the draft finally arrived, she took over the orange carpet in a shimmering hooded gown by Bronx and Banco.
Reese knows fashion just as well as she knows basketball—that much is certain after her first walk up the Met Steps. And, that she just had a birthday to remember.
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
