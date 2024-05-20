After making back-to-back street-style appearances for her new beauty brand Ôrebella earlier this month, fans assumed that Bella Hadid would retreat back into hiatus mode. But it seems the supermodel had bigger and better plans for the month. After two years, she's finally returned to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, and she's already serving up some highly-anticipated summer style inspo in the tiniest mini dress.

On Sunday, May 19, the 27-year-old was spotted at the Hôtel Martinez in a leg-baring mini dress. She soaked up the sun in a ribbed, mocha brown dress—sans bra—for her daytime stroll around the area. Her look of choice came with tiny spaghetti straps and an outline of a corset at the bodice, with the stitching at the hip giving an illusion of high-waisted underwear worn underneath. (Exact credits haven't been identified yet.)

Bella Hadid kicked off her Cannes Festival takeover in a strappy brown mini dress and vintage Prada accessories. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She paired her slinky, aughties-inspired mini with pink suede (and apparently vintage!) kitten heels from Prada, and the brand's golden tote bag embellished with 3-D rosettes. Hadid also wore gold-framed sunglasses, chunky gold hoops, thick gold rings, and a stack of matching bangles on her wrist.

The supermodel combated the heat by slicking back her brunette hair. She completed her glam for the day with a nude lip, bronzed skin, and subtle pink blush.

Bella Hadid completed her look with gold jewelry pieces, rectangular sunglasses, and her brown hair slicked back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid proves that the red carpet isn't all there is to see at Cannes—the street-style looks are just as worthy of watching out for. So far, the supermodel is using the French town to bring out all things summer dressing. Over the weekend, the Ôrebella founder was photographed sunbathing on a yacht with friends in a bold black bikini. She later went for a quick swim at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, changing into a blue rhinestone-studded two-piece from swimwear label Bikini Lovers—which is still available to shop.

This isn't Hadid's first rodeo at Cannes. In 2016, she made history in a striking red slip dress from Alexandre Vauthier (which is now one of her biggest fashion regrets, as she told Vogue in 2021). And who can forget the jaw-dropping Versace ensemble she wore in 2022, the gown designed by the Gianni Versace in 1987?

Bella Hadid took over the Cannes red carpet in 2022 with one of her most memorable looks: a Versace ensemble from the house's Spring 1987 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With plenty of films debuting at Cannes in the coming days, Hadid should be gearing up to serve some head-turning red-carpet looks (and even more street-style) soon. Her new stylist, Molly Dickson, also just touched down in Cannes with plenty of looks in tow. In the meantime, shop brown mini dresses inspired by Bella Hadid and fit to wear all summer.

