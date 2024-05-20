After making back-to-back street-style appearances for her new beauty brand Ôrebella earlier this month, fans assumed that Bella Hadid would retreat back into hiatus mode. But it seems the supermodel had bigger and better plans for the month. After two years, she's finally returned to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, and she's already serving up some highly-anticipated summer style inspo in the tiniest mini dress.
On Sunday, May 19, the 27-year-old was spotted at the Hôtel Martinez in a leg-baring mini dress. She soaked up the sun in a ribbed, mocha brown dress—sans bra—for her daytime stroll around the area. Her look of choice came with tiny spaghetti straps and an outline of a corset at the bodice, with the stitching at the hip giving an illusion of high-waisted underwear worn underneath. (Exact credits haven't been identified yet.)
She paired her slinky, aughties-inspired mini with pink suede (and apparently vintage!) kitten heels from Prada, and the brand's golden tote bag embellished with 3-D rosettes. Hadid also wore gold-framed sunglasses, chunky gold hoops, thick gold rings, and a stack of matching bangles on her wrist.
The supermodel combated the heat by slicking back her brunette hair. She completed her glam for the day with a nude lip, bronzed skin, and subtle pink blush.
Hadid proves that the red carpet isn't all there is to see at Cannes—the street-style looks are just as worthy of watching out for. So far, the supermodel is using the French town to bring out all things summer dressing. Over the weekend, the Ôrebella founder was photographed sunbathing on a yacht with friends in a bold black bikini. She later went for a quick swim at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, changing into a blue rhinestone-studded two-piece from swimwear label Bikini Lovers—which is still available to shop.
This isn't Hadid's first rodeo at Cannes. In 2016, she made history in a striking red slip dress from Alexandre Vauthier (which is now one of her biggest fashion regrets, as she told Vogue in 2021). And who can forget the jaw-dropping Versace ensemble she wore in 2022, the gown designed by the Gianni Versace in 1987?
With plenty of films debuting at Cannes in the coming days, Hadid should be gearing up to serve some head-turning red-carpet looks (and even more street-style) soon. Her new stylist, Molly Dickson, also just touched down in Cannes with plenty of looks in tow. In the meantime, shop brown mini dresses inspired by Bella Hadid and fit to wear all summer.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Bella Hadid's Mini Dress
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Get a Jump Start on Summer Shopping From Saks, Shopbop, and Bloomingdale’s
These sales are too good to pass up.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
How Ben Affleck Has Jennifer Lopez Saved In His Phone Could Be a Telling Clue Into the Status of Their Marriage
Eagle-eyed fans spotted the name Affleck uses for his wife—as well as the photo he chose for her—on his phone over the weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Dresses Down Her Favorite Mesh Flats
The $690 pair by The Row strikes again.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pairs an Easy White Tank and Jeans With $690 Mesh Flats
The $690 pair by The Row strikes again.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez's Cannes Red Carpet Gown Deserves a Standing Ovation
This look is an all-time best for the actress.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Dresses Up for a Romantic Lake Como Date in a Timeless LBD and Trench Coat
The Grammy winner wore a classic look in Lake Como with Travis Kelce.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hunter Schafer Confirms Pockets Belong on the Cannes Red Carpet
She could carry her phone with her if she wanted.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emma Stone's Cannes 2024 Louis Vuitton Gown Tests the Limits of a Plunge Neckline
Her Louis Vuitton look is a red carpet feat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs a Vintage Biker Jacket With Her Go-To Maternity Crop Top
Hailey Bieber paired her go-to baby tee with a vintage biker jacket.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Revives the Peplum Trend at Cannes in a Little White Dress
She makes a throwback trend look surprisingly chic.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Takes On the Sheer Trend in a See-Through Skirt and Blazer
It's all about contrast.
By Halie LeSavage Published