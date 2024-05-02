Bella Hadid isn't usually an outfit repeater. Instead, she'll double-dip into trends she likes enough to repeat, with a new twist each time. This week, it's not capri pants that earned her two thumbs up (though she did make the throwback look compelling in head-to-toe Ferragamo). It's the lingerie dressing trend.

Heading to meet editors for a lunch celebrating her fragrance line, Ôrebella, Bella Hadid wore her second boudoir-inspired dress in 24 hours. The piece featured a white, semi-sheer bustier top connected to a tiered, ruffled skirt.

Bella Hadid walked to an event wearing a Rokh dress featuring an almost transparent lace bustier top and a ruffled, tiered skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid teamed up with stylist Molly Dickson to pull the dress from up-and-coming designer Rokh. Founded by former Céline alum Rok Hwang in 2018, the Paris-based brand specializes in deconstructed pieces that blend feminine fabrics with unexpected shapes and textures. This year, Rokh also nabbed a collaboration with H&M.

The model-slash-fragrance-scientist paired her dress with strappy vintage Chanel sandals and a chunky gold pendant necklace. While Rokh's runway styling usually leans experimental, Hadid's ruffles and demure accessories looked fit for a vacation somewhere along a European coastline. (Monaco, perhaps?)

On Wednesday, May 1, Bella Hadid wore a vintage Dior dress with delicate flower petal embellishments along the front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just the day before, Hadid took care of more Ôrebella business in a vintage tan corset dress, courtesy of Dior. The piece, dated from Dior's Spring 2004 collection, featured wispy petal embellishments fit for the 2024 Met Gala's "Garden of Time" theme.

Bringing innerwear outside is a trend with staying power in celebrity fashion. Stars from Doja Cat to Emily Ratajowski and Kendall Jenner have worn corset-inspired tops and bustier dresses on and off the red carpet this past awards' season (and more are expected to appear on Monday's Met Gala carpet).

The takeaway from Bella's back-to-back bustier dresses: If you love a fashion trend, don't let it go. Wear it more than once. Ahead, find bustiers inspired by her Rokh dress to try every chance you get.

