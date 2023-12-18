At its core (see what we did there?), aesthetics and their zany labels are forms of fashion entertainment. In 2024, you can expect another crop of clever fashion trends to flood your social media feeds—like the Electic Grandpa aesthetic. Coined by Pinterest, the platform predicts interesting knitwear, retro streetwear, and customized clothing will dominate in the new year. It's the edgier, modernized version of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic. For an example of the trend in action, look to Bella Hadid's knit set and leather jacket outfit, which she wore yesterday in New York City. After taking a year-long hiatus to focus on her health, the supermodel has officially saged her street-style comeback—and with only two recent outings to count, she's already spawned a new micro-aesthetic.

The Hadid sister has always had a penchant for quirky and maximalist style, and although this outfit is a bit more pared-back, it still has a taste for the unexpected. The base of the 27-year-old's outfit was a gray cable-knit Frankies Bikinis sweater set. The top of the co-ord was a chunky turtleneck with an exaggerated neck and a ribbed waist, which matched effortlessly with her cable-knit pants in a slate shade. Hadid layered a vintage black leather jacket with a flame motif detail on top of her sweater set.

The librarian-meets-biker-chick look was tied together with trendy pieces like a pair of Bayonetta geek-chic frames, gold Cartier Panthere watch, and a Givenchy shoulder bag. Lastly, we’re her addition of pointed-toe black leather boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The outfit was Bella Hadid to a 'T:' Her cozy outfit featured vintage fashion, was unsuspectingly cool, and made us do a double-take. It was a masterclass on nailing aesthetic fashion trends, like Electic Grandpa, without feeling too on the nose. In fact, Hadid's outfit might even launch a similar but new trend altogether—shall we call it Grunge Grandma?

On Friday, Hadid made her true return to the fashion pap-walk in a minimalist look that was a departure from her usual quirky ensembles. She instead opted for pared-back basics like a khaki trench coat and black trousers. Of course, the looks had hints of vintage, like her Prada boots and Nahui Ollen handbag.

For those with an adoration for knitwear and cozy pieces, the Eclectic Grandpa or Hadid's Grunge Grandma take might already be yours. If Hadid’s look sparked inspiration, try your hand at the trend by mixing funky knitwear with contrasting outerwear (maybe with an oversized blazer or bow-adorned puffer). You can start with Hadid’s Frankies Bikinis set, which is available to buy in a myriad of colors, and a moto jacket courtesy of Topshop.