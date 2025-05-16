Bella Hadid’s Studded Suede Bag Proves the Boho Trend Is Definitely Back
She's a true poster girl for the retro trend.
Several months ago, during the Spring 2025 fashion week circuit, the boho trend permeated just about every top-tier collection. On Chloé’s runway, white lace dresses and mahogany wedges reigned supreme. Meanwhile, Isabel Marant and Zimmermann championed frilly chiffon blouses and flared pants.
Since then, the retro style trickled into celebrity circles via studded bags and suede fringe. Bella Hadid is the latest A-lister taking it for a spin.
Fresh off the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Hadid was spotted leaving her hotel in London on Friday, May 16, to film an episode for Amelia Dimoldenberg’s hit British YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. For the occasion, Hadid slipped into a ruffled brown cardigan layered above a tank top. The model anchored her look with a pair of Western-inspired straight-leg jeans trimmed in brown leather for a horse-girl appeal.
As for accessories, Hadid embellished her outfit with bow-adorned vintage Saint Laurent pumps, subtle hints of gold jewelry, and sleek tortoiseshell sunglasses via Gucci.
However, it was her brown tote bag that really demonstrated a true bohemian flair. Crafted with a slouchy silhouette, Hadid’s laid-back carryall boasted distressed suede fabric covered in shimmering gold stud embellishments and flowing pieces of fringe. Rooted in free-spirited design codes, her ‘70s-esque tote looks as if it was pulled straight from a vintage closet.
While Hadid’s bag collection is quite extensive, she seems to reach for boho styles quite often. Just a few weeks ago, she stepped out for a casual stroll in Manhattan wearing a brown suede Valentino tote plastered in massive silver studs and grommets. The hardware-adorned designer bag hailed from Alessandro Michele's pre-Fall 2025 collection.
While most trends are fleeting, Hadid wants you to know that the boho craze is here to stay. For even more proof, just take a quick glimpse at the latest Fall 2025 runways where brands endorsed the old-school look for yet another season. Now is definitely the time to hop on the bohemian bandwagon.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
