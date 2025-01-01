The 32 Most Stunning Emmys Style Moments

While the Oscars and Grammys typically take the award for red-carpet fashion, the Emmy Awards—whether that's Primetime, Daytime or Creative Arts—have served up their fair share of unforgettable looks over the decades since their inception. Some looks are straight off the runway, some looks were custom-made by the world's top designers, but every last one of these looks gets two enthusiastic thumbs up from us.

Thandiwe Newton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thandiwe Newton's 2018 look was a bubblegum pink dream more than worthy of her first-ever Emmy (for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series). The Westworld actress made the elegant full-length Brandon Maxwell gown entirely her own, but fun fact: Gigi Hadid had previously modeled it on the runway.

Kathy Bates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathy Bates is a true red-carpet diva, and it's time she got her due. Her look from the 2016 Emmys is a particular winner in our eyes: She wore a Christian Siriano gown made up of an off-white satin wrap jacket and black full skirt, accessorizing simply with pearl drop earrings and a red lip.

Jackee Harry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You probably remember Jackee Harry as Tia's mom from Sister, Sister, but before that she was known for starring in the sitcom 227. In 1987, she positively dazzled in an off-the-shoulder sparkly red tea-length dress with fringe detailing, matching stilettos, and a megawatt smile.

Connie Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary news anchor Connie Chung is most commonly seen in a beautifully tailored pantsuit, but you'd better bet she cleans up good for a red carpet moment. In 2004, she posed in an intricate form-fitting embroidered gown with a tulle skirt, and finished the look with white opera gloves, a sparkling choker, and a red lip.

Yara Shahidi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi is an expert at making an entrance. In 2021, she turned heads in an organza and satin ballgown in a striking shade of green by Dior Haute Couture, made even more stunning by her brown stilettos. Two fun facts about this moment: The dress had pockets (!) and Shahidi went back to class straight after the awards ceremony.

Cicely Tyson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red carpet outfits have a tendency to veer towards the block color end of things, but in 1974 Cicely Tyson demonstrated that a bold print can be just as impactful. The actress was glowing as she received the award for best lead actress in a drama, and "actress of the year - special," making her the first and last person to be awarded that honor.

Greta Lee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Behold Greta Lee channeling White Swan, but make it fashion. In 2024, the Morning Show and Past Lives actress showed up to the Emmys in a custom Loewe textured white gown. She accentuated the special piece with tanzanite and diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co., plus silver heeled sandals.

Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's Tracee Ellis Ross taking the expression "belle of the ball" and running with it. Fashion connoisseurs will probably recognize this shade of Barbie pink as a Valentino signature—Ross absolutely stole the show in this poofy, fabulous ballgown from the Italian label circa 2018.

Lily Tomlin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Tomlin apparently lives by the Annie line, "You're never fully dressed without a smile." The actress' grin here is as fashionable as is her bold floral tie crop top, although to be fair, we'd be smiling too if we'd just won two whole Emmy awards.

Sarah Hyland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Hyland's look here feels very 2014, but in the best way possible. The Modern Family star wore the heck out of a white halter crop top and a coral full skirt, both by Hollywood darling Christian Siriano. Her sleek top knot and Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings were the icing on the cake.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A very, very bright color is truly the key for stealing the show on the red carpet, a lesson Julianne Moore knows off by heart. In 2012, the Boogie Nights actress wore a canary yellow long-sleeved ballgown from Christian Dior Couture, which perfectly contrasted her famous red hair.

Rachel Brosnahan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says old Hollywood glamour like showing up in theater-curtain red. Rachel Brosnahan opted for classic elegance at the 2018 Emmy Awards, wearing a one-shoulder two-toned red gown by Oscar de la Renta, diamond drop earrings, and her hair neatly pinned back.

Uzo Aduba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba went for a no-frills look in 2014, letting her sumptuous bridal-like gown speak for itself. The white column dress was created by Italian designer Ennio Capasa, and the actress accessorized only with a pair of drop earrings.

Christina Applegate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emmys may be television awards, but Christina Applegate attended them in 2008 looking like the definition of a movie star. She wore a dreamy one-shoulder dress with a train and metallic accents by Reem Acra, plus a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Katherine Heigl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No, you're not looking at Katherine Heigl's wedding day, but winning the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2007 is likely to have been another significant moment in Heigl's life. She wowed the star-studded audience in a white off-the-shoulder mermaid gown by Zac Posen.

Betty White

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Betty White is not a timeless icon for nothing. In 1990, she made sure that her dress would shine as bright as her own star, attending the Emmys in a gown with a glittering top and satin skirt. She wore opulent earrings, rings and a necklace to make the look extra special.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh has generously given us TV gold over the years, so of course what did she wear to the 2009 Emmys? Well, a gold Marchesa strapless gown and clutch, plus Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry by Tacori and David Yurman. That year, she was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Grey's Anatomy.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2006 Emmys, Helen Mirren gratefully accepted the award for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or movie for Elizabeth I. To really mark the occasion, the British actress wore a white tiered gown with a matching shawl draped around her forearms, and some truly massive jewelry.

Lauren Graham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the 2005 Emmys red carpet, Lauren Graham swapped out her Gilmore Girls pajamas, fun T-shirts and... daisy dukes for a glamorous gown by Pamella Roland. She almost perfectly matched the red carpet in the full-length dress with a small train, worn with silver jewelry and accessories.

Tyra Banks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one thing about Tyra Banks, she likes a touch of luxury. At the 2006 Emmys, the America's Next Top Model host wore a whopping $3.5 million worth of diamonds, per People. By contrast, her $55k Georges Chakra glittering black gown was a steal!

Rita Moreno

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's Rita Moreno and Linda Lavin looking as amazing as each other in 1978, but for the purposes of this article, let's take a closer look at the West Side Story star. Her paisley strapless dress with a leg slit is the stuff of dreams, especially paired with satin sandals and opulent jewels.

Mischa Barton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mischa Barton was the jewel of The O.C., so it's only fitting that she should go to the 2005 Emmys in an all-over bejeweled gown. This Oscar de la Renta creation let the gems do all the talking, with the rest of the design notably understated: a discreet V-neck and mermaid cut.

Lucille Ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Comedy wasn't Lucille Ball's only strong suit: The woman did red-carpet glamour like no other. At the 1957 Emmy Awards, the I Love Lucy creator looked endlessly enchanting in a bead-embellished dress and fur-trimmed coat. She's pictured here with her husband and collaborator Desi Arnaz, whom she would divorce three years later.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry brought the goth princess glam to the 2000 Emmys. She wore a jaw-dropping, gauzy, strapless black ballgown with lace details, a dropped waist, and a full skirt, and accessorized with just a black choker and some discreet earrings. She won an award and the red carpet fashion show that night.

Courteney Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The genius of this outfit on a young Courteney Cox is in its simplicity. The Friends-star-to-be attended the Emmys in 1987 in an understated black strappy dress, bedazzled with a small silver star, and paired with a blue patterned bolero and diamond drop earrings.

Mary Tyler Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No list of iconic looks from the most important television awards would be complete without the one and only Mary Tyler Moore. The actress was gloriously '60s at the 17th annual Emmy Awards in a chiffon full-length dress, white opera gloves, and strings of pearls.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya is consistently one of the best dressed celebs in Hollywood. She owes this reputation in part to her stylist Law Roach, with whom she has worked on many unforgettable looks, including this one from the 2022 Emmys. Z's structural, strapless black ballgown is by Valentino, and accentuated with Bulgari jewelry.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"TV star" isn't usually the first label most of us associate with Gwyneth Paltrow, and yet. At the 2011 Emmys, the actress not only took home the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Glee, but she also dazzled the audience in her black, lacy, sparkly two-piece by Pucci.

Dakota Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might be the single best thing we've seen in our lives: Dakota Fanning, aged nine, posing her little heart out on the Emmys red carpet in a two-toned pink and black dress, pink sparkly clutch, and black patent mary-janes. This girl was destined to be a star.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker has always been just as fashionable as Carrie Bradshaw. She proved this tenfold at the 2000 Emmy awards, when she modeled a ballerina-inspired Oscar de la Renta dress with silver sandals. The feather-embellished skirt is really something.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie is the epitome of "woke up like this." She looked so effortlessly cool at the 1998 Emmys, wearing a flesh-toned gown with glittery embellishments by Randolph Duke Couture. She paired the elegant dress with a diamond bracelet and a sparkly clutch, wearing her hair in a neat tight bun.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez lights up every red carpet she graces, including that of the 2024 Emmys. That year, the Only Murders in the Building star shimmered in a black Ralph Lauren dress with a train and a glittery neckline. She finished the look with what else? Tiffany & Co. jewelry.