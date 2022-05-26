The 18 Best Gingham Dresses for Every Occasion

The quintessential summertime print isn't just for picnics.

Girl wearing green checked gingham dress
(Image credit: Batsheva, Tory Burch, Molly Goddard)
Sara Holzman
By
published

A staple summer print wildly popularized by Bridget Bardot in the '40s, the best gingham dresses provide a bit of sweetness and smart sophistication in one fell swoop. For summer 2022, designers are reviving the gingham print— evolving dresses for much more than just beach excursions and park picnics.

Tory Burch has mastered the gingham print with the office-appropriate Claire McCardell dress. Designers like Carolina Herrera and Brandon Maxwell give the checked pattern elevated appeal, abbreviating hemlines and injecting unexpected sequins. Others are designing the perfect weekend-geared gingham dresses that seamlessly pair with slides and sneakers. 

Give your summer florals a break for just a moment; there's a statement-making gingham dress for you. These are our 18 tried-and-true picks of the best gingham dresses for any occasion.

For Daytime

Lightweight but durable by nature, a gingham check dress, often made from a cotton blend, is the ideal piece for a bevy of summer's daytime activities—from picnics to farmer's markets to beach excursions. Maximalists can experiment with floral or striped accessories, while others can compliment a cheery gingham print with versatile straw bags and fisherman sandals.

Gingham Dresses

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

The Great. Smocked Gingham Linen Dress

Ephemera Smocked Gingham Crepe Midi Dress

Lisa Marie Fernandez Scalloped Gingham Dress

Molly Goddard Ruffle Gingham Dress

LoveShackFancy Chennedy Dress

Bambah Gingham Bow Dress

For the Office

Sophisticated silhouettes, embellishments, and details like built-in belts and convenient side pockets make the newest iterations of gingham print dresses perfect for office days and lunch meetings. Go for a long-sleeve variety that's the perfect anecdote to chilly office AC. Smartly style yours alongside a pair of kitten heels and your favorite laptop bag or briefcase.

Long Sleeve Gingham Dresses

(Image credit: Batsheva)

Batsheva Bella Check Shirtdress

Tory Burch Claire McCardell Dress

Michael Kors Collection Gingham Wrap Belt Long-Sleeve Midi Dress

Tanya Taylor Danielle Dress

Self Portrait Gingham Blazer Midi Dress

Sara Roka Gingham Shirt Dress

For Special Occasions

A gingham dress fits your busy summer social calendar– from showers to weddings. With designer details like fringe, sequins, and ruffles, the humble gingham print transforms into an outfit that wows. Style your party-appropriate ensemble with a sleek handheld bag and a pair of stilettos.

Gingham Dresses for special occasions

(Image credit: Molly Goddard)

Brandon Maxwell Bubble Check Dress

Patrizia Pepe Gingham Dress

Molly Goddard Ruby Gingham Dress

Oscar de la Renta Gingham Fringe Dress

Carolina Herrera Sequin Long Sleeve Shift

Miu Miu Gingham Print Bodycon Dress

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

