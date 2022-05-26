The 18 Best Gingham Dresses for Every Occasion
The quintessential summertime print isn't just for picnics.
A staple summer print wildly popularized by Bridget Bardot in the '40s, the best gingham dresses provide a bit of sweetness and smart sophistication in one fell swoop. For summer 2022, designers are reviving the gingham print— evolving dresses for much more than just beach excursions and park picnics.
Tory Burch has mastered the gingham print with the office-appropriate Claire McCardell dress. Designers like Carolina Herrera and Brandon Maxwell give the checked pattern elevated appeal, abbreviating hemlines and injecting unexpected sequins. Others are designing the perfect weekend-geared gingham dresses that seamlessly pair with slides and sneakers.
Give your summer florals a break for just a moment; there's a statement-making gingham dress for you. These are our 18 tried-and-true picks of the best gingham dresses for any occasion.
For Daytime
Lightweight but durable by nature, a gingham check dress, often made from a cotton blend, is the ideal piece for a bevy of summer's daytime activities—from picnics to farmer's markets to beach excursions. Maximalists can experiment with floral or striped accessories, while others can compliment a cheery gingham print with versatile straw bags and fisherman sandals.
The Great. Smocked Gingham Linen Dress
Ephemera Smocked Gingham Crepe Midi Dress
Lisa Marie Fernandez Scalloped Gingham Dress
Molly Goddard Ruffle Gingham Dress
LoveShackFancy Chennedy Dress
Bambah Gingham Bow Dress
For the Office
Sophisticated silhouettes, embellishments, and details like built-in belts and convenient side pockets make the newest iterations of gingham print dresses perfect for office days and lunch meetings. Go for a long-sleeve variety that's the perfect anecdote to chilly office AC. Smartly style yours alongside a pair of kitten heels and your favorite laptop bag or briefcase.
Batsheva Bella Check Shirtdress
Tory Burch Claire McCardell Dress
Michael Kors Collection Gingham Wrap Belt Long-Sleeve Midi Dress
Tanya Taylor Danielle Dress
Self Portrait Gingham Blazer Midi Dress
Sara Roka Gingham Shirt Dress
For Special Occasions
A gingham dress fits your busy summer social calendar– from showers to weddings. With designer details like fringe, sequins, and ruffles, the humble gingham print transforms into an outfit that wows. Style your party-appropriate ensemble with a sleek handheld bag and a pair of stilettos.
Brandon Maxwell Bubble Check Dress
Patrizia Pepe Gingham Dress
Molly Goddard Ruby Gingham Dress
Oscar de la Renta Gingham Fringe Dress
Carolina Herrera Sequin Long Sleeve Shift
Miu Miu Gingham Print Bodycon Dress
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
