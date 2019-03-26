Before you buy a shoe (or anything, really), you're probably looking at the overall price, quality, and customer reviews. Personal accounts are important and though no two pairs of feet are alike, it gives you a good starting point. So when it comes to purchasing a new shoe for summer, I'm applying that same thought process.

I asked the Marie Claire team to send me the one shoe they're dying to have and wear for summer, whether that be a go-to sneaker or a trendy new sandal. (Seeing what's on everyone's wish list is kind of exhilarating and also somewhat revealing, right? No? Just me? Fine.) What I've discovered is that we're all practical, yet stylish, shoppers who opt for easy neutral footwear that can carry us all through summer. Your hunt for a new pair of shoes ends here. Below, read our editors first-hand accounts on their picks for the best summer shoes ever.