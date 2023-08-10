The Woven Bag Trend Is Turning Me Into a Purse Girl

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
I'm a shoe girl through and through. Still, one of 2023’s biggest bag trends has caught my attention: woven bags. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sienna Miller, and Elsa Hosk have been carrying them lately, and I suddenly feel I need one. They’re one of the best transitional pieces to keep on hand—or your arm—as we enter fall.
In my mind, at least, the term “woven bag” is synonymous with “basket bag”—those Jane Birkin-inspired, structured options often styled with a sweet-feeling summer dress. But investment bag brands like Bottega Veneta have launched a series of woven options made from buttery leather. One of the most popular options of late has been the Andiamo bag, which has been spotted on celebrities like Bieber over the course of the last few months. Plus, the brand's mini Jodie bag is still making waves across the fashion world, having recently been spotted on models like Elsa Hosk. Bieber has also been spotted carrying a larger version of the Jodie as well as a beige version of another trendy Bottega style, the Cassette.
Whether you opt for a shoulder bag or a tote version, woven bags are perfect for wearing from summer into fall because they'll carry that bit of warm-weather essence without reading as a literal basket. If you buy one that comes in a fall-ready color like a rich chocolate brown or black, it'll double as a chic work bag, too.
To make shopping a little easier, I broke down the best woven bags into two categories: the basket-adjacent options that will still carry you and your belongings into fall; and the leather options that are certifiably cold-weather approved.
Straw Woven Bags
A common problem I have with woven or straw bags is that they're practically see-through. This small bag from Hat Attack takes care of that, thanks to the inclusion of a a mini fabric bag inside of the actual basket bag. The drawstring top also will keep your belongings safe. The mini size is great for a night out or to pack in a carry-on for an end-of-summer vacation. This one has two top-handle straps and a removable crossbody strap so you can wear it different ways.
I love almost all of Banana Republic's clothing, so I obviously love the brand's range of bags and other accessories, too. Case in point: this cream-colored woven tote bag that I just found. Large enough to fit your laptop—it measures 17" in height—this pick makes for a great summer-into-fall work bag option. It has several interior pockets with zippers for your essentials and two interior pockets specifically for your credit cards. Plus, there are leather details that make it feel sturdier.
If you love the bold look of a two-tone tote bag and are also looking for a woven option that doesn't feel too summery, this Loewe pick is a great option to consider investing in. The darker leather patches scream winter and fall, while the large-format texture adds an earthy feel. The patches come in either this dark brown hue or a bright white colorway, too, if you're still very much in summer mode. The silhouette is incredibly timeless, too.
Top-handle bags like this one from Mango give the look of a traditional basket bag without the sturdy handles. Smaller leather top handles and a matching crossbody strap give a similar feel while making it better for everyday wear. It's also much larger than it looks, so I consider it to be the perfect beach bag if you're heading out for the afternoon. If you're using it as a beach bag, the interior zip-top bag will keep your belongings dry.
This bright Kelly green is one of my favorite unexpected colors to add to an otherwise neutral wardrobe. It works with all-white and all-black outfits and gives your ensemble a sporty, tennis-inspired look. This open-knit bag from Clare V. is great for running errands or running to the office, and you can accessorize it by loading it up with contrasting smaller bags for your makeup, wallet, or other essentials. It's lightweight and has leather accents for extra durability.
A lot of the straw totes on this list come in darker colors, but I love this bright white option for an end-of-summer trip. The faux-leather strap closure is so dainty. Plus, it measures roughly 17" in height so it can fit your computer, tablet, or a bunch of books that you're hoping to read while lounging by the beach. The pearl accents are also super sweet. I would even carry this on a bachelorette trip if you're the bride but aren't looking for something that screams "bridal."
Doen is the cool-girl (Sofia Richie-approved!) fashion and accessories brand I have not been able to stop thinking about. This rich orange bag also comes in a natural oat colorway and is handcrafted in Peru in either a woman-owned or a woman co-owned facility. The '70s-inspired design means that it's slouchy and casual-feeling, while the fact that it's handmade means that no two bags will be entirely identical. Load it up with your farmer’s market essentials or your favorite beach read.
If you already love Loeffler Randall for its best-selling ballet flats, consider checking out the rest of the brand's super cute accessories. This checkered crochet tote is one of my recent favorites. It has a magnetic closure and leather straps for sturdiness and is made from 100 percent natural raffia. The brand recommends that you keep the bag out of direct sunlight to the colors looking bold and beautiful, but I love the washed-out look a season in the sun gives it.
Check out this light wash straw tote bag from Hunting Season if you’re looking for a quiet luxury-esque approach to this season’s woven bag trend. The contrasting black trim and handles with the subtle contrasting patterning make this under-$500 pick a completely timeless option. It has a slender leather interior pocket for credit cards, but the oversized design means that it will hold every single thing you need it to, including multiple towels and maybe even a change of clothes.
Meet the perfect half-and-half straw shoulder bag. This pint-sized bucket bag from Polene comes in three different colors and is made from a sturdier woven fabric than some of the others on this list, so it will maintain its tall shape. This cognac leather color is the happy medium shade between a light butterscotch brown and a rich black-brown option, so it'll work with either lighter-weight linen dresses or a light sweater-and-jeans combo.
Leather Woven Bags
I'm convinced that Madewell can do no wrong when it comes to their range of Transport Totes. Not only are they royal-approved, but they also top the list of Marie Claire’s best laptop bags. This smaller, woven, version is basically just the updated version of a timeless classic. It comes in the same cognac brown shade (plus two other fun colors: a bright blue and a white) but won’t fit your laptop—just your tablet or book!—at a height of eight inches.
This leather bag from NAGHEDI comes in tons of colors (seven to be exact), including this mid-toned brown and a Barbiecore-inspired hot pink hue. It's larger than most others on this list with a height of 12 inches and a width of 23 inches, so it could double as a diaper bag or a work tote. The removable zip-top pouch inside will keep your wallet and keys from getting lost in the bottom of your bag, though. (PS. We spoke to NAGHEDI's founder, Sara Naghedi, about her work wardrobe.)
Boho-inspired satchel shoulder bags are coming back for fall 2023. This under-$500 option from GiGi New York will stand the test of time in your wardrobe, I promise. You'll be able to go totally hands-free thanks to the convertible shoulder strap! The spacious interior will hold your favorite everyday essentials! The black colorway will go with everything! This bag also has a zip-top closure unlike some of the others on this list, and it has a cotton lining for easy cleanup.
Coach's sustainable sub-brand, Coachtopia, dropped this basket-weave bag and I instantly became obsessed. And after seeing them in person in-store, I can tell you that the quality matches the price tag. This bag is great if, like me, you tend to only opt for neutral accessories. Not every single item you own can be basic and this upcycled bag (which comes in a few different colors and prints) is proof. Shop it now in this bright blue and green colorway.
This bag from of-the-moment designer Brandon Blackwood comes in two different colors: This all-brown option and a brighter orange-and-purple iteration. Swapping out my black shoes and bags for brown alternatives has been a great way for me to transition my summer pieces (like white jeans and white tees) into my fall wardrobe with ease because they aren’t as stark in contrast by comparison. The smaller size is great for going out at night or on a date night, and the 3D-webbed design is a fresh take on the woven trend. Brand fans include Sheryl Lee Ralph and Serena Williams.
I can't get enough of J.Crew. I've been shopping their August collection, for one, and this woven version of their best-selling Berkeley Bucket Bag is my new favorite fall essential. It comes in two colors—Toffee and Black—and has a mixed-texture look thanks to the combo of suede and leather. A structured top handle and a longer shoulder strap make this bag super versatile, too.
Meet (one of) the bags that started it all: The BOTTEGA VENETA Taupe Cassette Bag. This bag has been carried by nearly everyone in Hollywood (Jacob Elordi! Victoria Beckham! Dua Lipa!) and for good reason—it comes in tons of colors and has a Mary Poppins bottomless-bag appeal. This taupe color is an unexpected neutral that will work with whatever other color you've got on rotation.
I'm new to the Dragon Diffusion hype, but I think I'm firmly here to stay. The brand's range of woven bags is already beloved by such style icons as Ashley Olsen but are all priced under $600, with the highest-priced item on Net-a-Porter's site going for $550. You can decide between a larger-format woven texture or something more subtle, like this deep green tote version, which retails for
If you want to dip your toe into the trend without going for a bag that's fully woven, this black shoulder bag from HEREU is great. It has a slim profile that won't jut out from under your arm and has a shiny texture that works for everyday wear. A timeless option revamped with a touch of trendiness for the new season.
I love a fun evening bag, and this one from STAUD has been on my mind. The woven texture is a little more abstract, but it's perfect for sprucing up your best little black dress. I live by the rule that you can never have too many evening bags—they're one of the most fun ways to make any formal piece look new again so you don't have to spend your entire paycheck buying a new piece before every formal event. Pair this silver bag with a pair of matching trendy silver shoes.
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire
