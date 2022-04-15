The Types of Heels That Rise to Any Occasion
The styles you'll never grow tired of.
Just a year ago, many of us were ready to banish high heels from our lives completely. But as we warm up to fashion again, we're ready ready to trade our slippers for something sky-high. Whether you prefer a demure kitten heel or want to add height with a stacked platform style, follow our guide to the types of heels to get re-acquainted with. With so many options on the market there's really something for everyone. Whether you're headed to a wedding or out for dinner with the gals, details like feminine bows and florals will boost your look and your attitude. For those of us back to the office, smaller heel heights adorned with hardware and smart fabrics, like linen and leather, and totally boardroom-approved. Make room in your shoe wardrobe.
Kitten Heels
Defined by its shorter stiletto-style heel—usually around one inch high—kitten heels are not just for heel trainees. The slightly retro, undeniably chic heel height is optimal for high-heel pros, and they're suited for both work and play.
Shop Our Favorite Kitten Heels
Platform Heels
While platforms were once used to add height to Greek thespians performing onstage in 220 B.C.—a higher heel height equaled higher seniority—today's stacked heel options can be worn with far less drama.
Shop Our Favorite Platform Heels
Pumps
Known for their closed-toe makeup and a one-inch-or-higher heel, pumps are a classic choice with modern-day iterations that come in punchy colors and lively prints.
Shop Our Favorite Pumps
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
