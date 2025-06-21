Jennifer Lawrence Swaps Her Favorite Easy Pants for an Elevated Skirt Trend

She accessorized the outfit with a $33,000 The Row bag and sold-out ballet flats.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black lace skirt with a red silk shirt and flat pumps
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
It clearly took something very special to part Jennifer Lawrence from her favorite La Ligne pants. Having worn the comfy $295 pants with just about everything, Lawrence instead opted for a midi skirt incorporating the current lace clothing trend for a night out. The No Hard Feelings star also carried a super rare The Row bag and wore an in-demand pair of ballet flats from the coveted brand.

Leaving her cargo pants at home, the Oscar-winner was photographed in New York wearing a red silk blouse with a simple black cardigan, and a black lace-trim midi skirt. Leaning into the reinvigorated indie sleaze trend, and including a nod to fashion's current new Victorian influences, the slip skirt—once a '90s trend staple—continues to dominate runways in 2025.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black lace skirt with a red silk shirt and flat pumps

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black lace skirt with a red silk shirt.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Late last year, Zoë Kravitz demonstrated the appeal of a lace-trim slip skirt for an evening out with Taylor Swift. The style seems all but set to become one of 2025's most popular skirt trends.

Lawrence accessorized her outfit with an ultra-rare The Row Lady Bag, worth approximately $33,000, which the actress appears to own in two colors. For footwear, the Hunger Games star picked The Row's sold-out Eva leather ballet flats.

For jewelry, Lawrence pulled a Sophie Buhai 1930 18K Gold Vermeil Necklace, a Foundrae Pause Internal Compass Medium Medallion Garnet with Annex Link, and a Foundrae Heavy Belcher Open Chain in 18K Gold.

Lawrence, of course, is a major fan of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion brand. For instance, in December 2023, Lawrence wore a $10,000 cherry red coat from The Row to attend the Broadway opening of the play "Appropriate." Since then, she's been seen wearing The Row on a multitude of occasions.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a cherry red The Row coat

Jennifer Lawrence wears a cherry red The Row coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence, who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi, discussed her approach to fashion with The Kit in October 2023. "I always think it's elegant to get ready quickly," the actress explained. "This is weird, but in Eyes Wide Shut when Nicole Kidman has her hair up and she has glasses on, and then she takes her hair down and takes off her glasses, it's like [this moment of] effortless beauty."

