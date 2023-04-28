The 10 Best Mini Skirt Outfits, According to Stylists

Honest wearability is key.

woman in mini skirt outfit of denim mini skirt tank top and trench coat
(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

There's been beacoup de buzz about mini skirts in recent seasons. You remember the scandalous micro-minis (opens in new tab) of 2022, which incentivized almost every city-dwelling fashion devoté to flash some serious upper thigh while stunting around downtown. The Spring/Summer 2023 trends (opens in new tab), however, signal that the skirt is shifting toward a less ostentatious, more polished direction. The best mini skirts (opens in new tab) of 2023 are made of more grown-up materials—bouclé tweed, luxe leather, and sturdy denim—which makes it easier for you to style the skirt (opens in new tab) in a way that feels wearable and honest to your everyday. 

Ahead, Marie Claire tapped two fashion stylists for their insight on styling the flashy, flirty piece and rounded up the best mini skirt outfits that won't leave you feeling like a Gen-Z impersonator. The two experts also break down the top mini skirt trends (in terms of silhouettes, materials, and colors) so you can shop the leading styles directly.

How to Style Mini Skirts

  • Balanced Proportions

"I find a good mini skirt outfit is all about balance," says fashion stylist and creative consultant Allison Bornstein. "I prefer not to have anything too fitted or too much skin showing on top to balance the bare legs," inviting you to opt for more oversized shirts or blouses to keep your top and bottoms in proportion with each other.

  • Turn to Your Trousers

"I would take some time to ask yourself what you normally look for in a bottom and go from there," she adds. "If you often wear trousers, maybe try a wool mini with side slip pockets like a classic trouser. Or, if you wear a lot of jeans (opens in new tab), maybe a denim skirt (opens in new tab) would be a good introduction to the mini!"

  • Silhouette Preferences

"I would really try to understand your own preferences first," Bornstein emphasizes, especially when it comes to the silhouette of your mini skirt. "I have found that clients who typically prefer an A-line dress have the same preferences when it comes to skirts." 

Best Mini Skirts Outfits

Denim Mini Skirt

woman in mini skirt outfit of denim skirt, white tank top, trench coat, loafers

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

"A denim mini looks excellent with a white tee or tank top," says Bornstein. "It feels very intentional but effortless, which is a look that I know everyone strives for. If you want to play up that Parisian vibe, add a classic trench. I love a long coat with a short skirt." 

Boden Button Through Denim Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Boden Button Through Denim Skirt

Good American Heritage Gf Tee

(opens in new tab)
Good American Heritage Gf Tee

Mango Double-button trench coat

 (opens in new tab)
Mango Double-Button Trench Coat

Pleated Mini Skirt

mini skirt outfit of pleated mini skirt, white button-down shirt, loafers

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

"I also like the idea of styling a mini skirt with a poplin button-down shirt and a loafer and socks," offers Bornstein. "It is playing with balance and proportion in a way that feels classic and modern, and adding some menswear touches makes the mini feel a bit more sophisticated and less straightforward."

Cos Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Cos Pleated Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

 (opens in new tab)
Nordstrom Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Loafer

 (opens in new tab)
Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Loafer


Pink Mini Skirt

mini skirt outfit in hot pink mini skirt and blazer

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"Most importantly," fashion stylist Mickey Freeman says about styling a mini skirt, is to "be sure that the length of your top is short enough to showcase the skirt but not so long that it overshadows it.” Case in point: the magic, faultless combo of a mini skirt with a matching cropped jacket. 

And for bonus points, choose a co-ord in one of the season's front-running color trends (opens in new tab)hot pink (opens in new tab). In fact, a bright, bubble gum-hued look is particularly timely for summer 2023, as it will be the season of all things Barbie (opens in new tab), with the much-anticipated film dropping in July. This bouclé set from Self-Portrait makes for the perfect opportunity to replicate Valentino's mega-viral magenta mood without a price tag that's double your rent.

Self-Portrait mini skirt outfits

 (opens in new tab)
Self-Portrait Pearl-Embellished Boucle Miniskirt

Self-Portrait mini skirt outfits

 (opens in new tab)
Self-Portrait Pearl-Embellished Boucle Jacket

Journee Collection Jaydin Sandal

 (opens in new tab)
Journee Collection Jaydin Sandal

Plaid Mini Skirt

tamu mcphereson in a mini skirt outfit of mini plaid tweed skirt suit and tall blue boots

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

"I love a mini skirt in the fall with a pair of sheer black tights and a high boot. I like to play with the proportion and add a boxy blazer on top as well," says Bornstein, inviting you to try your hand at a modern skirt suit via separates in classic tweed.

Aqua Tweed Pleated Mini Skirt

(opens in new tab)
Aqua Tweed Pleated Mini Skirt

Aqua Tweed Cropped Blazer

(opens in new tab)
Aqua Tweed Cropped Blazer

Reformation Remy Knee Boot

(opens in new tab)
Reformation Remy Knee Boot

White Mini Skirt

woman in mini skirt outfit of white tennis skirt, polo, and sneakers

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

"I always talk about choosing the ‘wrong shoe,’ which I find can be very helpful in making a mini skirt feel more interesting and considered," says Bornstein. "And I love a mini with a sneaker." Consider fully committing yourself to a sporty route by teaming your best sneakers with a white tennis skirt and court-ready collared polo shirt.

Alo Yoga Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Alo Yoga Grand Slam Tennis Skirt


Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker Review

 (opens in new tab)
Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker


Tory Sport polo shirt for mini skirt outfit

 (opens in new tab)
Tory Sport Performance Printed Cotton Polo Shirt

Leather Mini Skirt

woman wearing a mini skirt outfit of a leather mini skirt and sweater

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

As for a leather skirt, either genuine or faux fabrications, Bornstein "would style it with a turtleneck or a thin cashmere sweater to make [the outfit] feel both covered up but also fitted and sexy." This thigh-grazing number from J. Crew is a smart buy because, yes, it's on sale for $80, but it's also a trans-seasonal piece you can keep in your wardrobe throughout the year.

J. Crew Faux-Lather Mini Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
J. Crew Faux-Lather Mini Skirt

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

 (opens in new tab)
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

Cargo Mini Skirt

woman in cargo mini skirt outfit

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

To create an enticing aesthetic clash and "offset the flirty nature mini skirts are synonymous with," Freeman advises you to lean into the exact opposite vibe. Tap into a more "conservative or utilitarian" feel via the most ubiquitous trend of late: cargo pants or, in this case, a cargo mini skirt. Since the bottoms are more of an of-the-moment style, reach for classic and timeless separates to tie the look together—a second-skin white tee and your best leather jacket, for instance. 

Pilcro Denim Cargo Mini Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
Pilcro Denim Cargo Mini Skirt

Quince leather jacket for mini skirt outfit

 (opens in new tab)
Quince 100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

 (opens in new tab)
Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Sequin Mini Skirt

chrissy ford wearing a mini skirt outfit of sequin mini skirt, pink blazer, and sheer black tights

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Try your hand at spring's metallic trend via a high-shine sequined skirt. Bornstein recommends pairing disco ball-like bottoms with "a pair of sheer tights and a pointed slingback heel to ensure the skrit feels polished and mature, as opposed to juvenile and clubby. "I also think the sheer tights allow for a little coverage, but [the outfit] still feels sexy," the stylist adds.

J. Crew Floral Sequin Mini Skirt

 (opens in new tab)
J. Crew Floral Sequin Mini Skirt

PEDRO Icon Leather Pointed Slingback Pumps

 (opens in new tab)
PEDRO Icon Leather Pointed Slingback Pumps


HUE So Silky Sheer Control Top Tights

 (opens in new tab)
HUE So Silky Sheer Control Top Tights

Micro Mini Skirt

Alyssa Coscarelli mini skirt outfit of micro mini and mary jane shoes

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

And here we find ourselves: in micro-mini skirt territory. The leggy bottom rose to fame through Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2022 runway and has stayed in the mainstream ever since. Styling the teeny-tiny skirt, however, is a different, more complex story. "I always talk about choosing the ‘wrong shoe,’ which I find can be very helpful in making the skirt feel more interesting and considered," says Bornstein on building an outfit around the micro-mini. "For example, instead of a heel or something strappy and sexy that echoes the vibe of the skirt, try something sweeter like a Mary Jane or ballet flat, which feels like the ‘wrong choice.’ Also throw on a crisp blue button-down shirt, and you're good to go.

Abercrombie & Fitch Pleated Chino Mini Skort

 (opens in new tab)
Abercrombie & Fitch Pleated Chino Mini Skort

Gap 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Shirt

 (opens in new tab)
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Shirt

Sam Edelman Felicia Luxe Flat

 (opens in new tab)
Sam Edelman Felicia Luxe Flat

Black Mini Skirt

woman in mini skirt of black mini skirt and pink sheer top

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

A more classic iteration of the mini skirt is one in every fashion editor's favorite hue, black. “I am very big on playing up the youthfully vibrant effect that mini skirts tend to bring to a look,” says Freeman. The stylist invites you to brighten up a black mini skirt outfit by “incorporating more demure fabrics into the look by way of pieces like t-shirts with lace overlays or an elegant chiffon blouse."

Halogen Black Miniskirt

 (opens in new tab)
Halogen Black Miniskirt

Veronica Beard Lowell Printed Sheer Blouse

 (opens in new tab)
Veronica Beard Lowell Printed Sheer Blouse

Steve Madden Hadyn Slide Sandals

 (opens in new tab)
Steve Madden Hadyn Slide Sandals

Meet the Fashion Experts

Allison Bornstein
Allison Bornstein

Allison is a stylist and creative consultant who effectively uses social media to teach and guide her followers on how to integrate today's trends with classic pieces for chic elegant results. Her popular virtual styling sessions show how to work with pieces already in your wardrobe to emphasize that sometimes it just takes a discerning outside eye to help you look your best.

Mickey Freeman
Mickey Freeman

Mitchell Freeman, also known as Mickey, is a fashion stylist born and raised in Philadelphia. Mickey currently works with the likes of Peyton List, McKenna Grace, Landry Bender, Aldis Hodge, Tobias Harris, Sinqua Walls, Dylan Sprouse, Azealia Banks, Keke Palmer, and Dascha Polanco. His work has been featured in publications such as GQ, Vogue, Marie Claire, Grazia, and L'Officiel. 

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").