The 17 Best Winter Skirts for When You're Sick of Jeans

Once winter weather settles in, I tend to almost exclusively reach for my favorite leggings and jeans when it comes time to actually leave my apartment. But allow me to make a case for venturing beyond your denim collection and opting for one of these cold-weather-approved skirts instead. Because let’s be honest for a second: It’s nice to get a little dressed up sometimes, even if you’re just running errands.
This list covers all of your winter skirt outfit needs. It includes a few knit options that will keep your legs warm on your daily commute, a few mini picks that deserve to be worn to your next holiday party, and some simple wardrobe-staple-type options that can (and should!) be added to your daily outfit rotation this season. Whatever your reason for buying a new skirt this season may be, keep scrolling to check out a few of the best winter skirts, bar none.
ASTR The Label Belmont Knit Skirt
This wool-blend midi skirt from ASTR The Label is perfect for wearing with cream-colored turtlenecks and knee-high boots.
Halogen Sequin Skirt
Finally, a sparkly black New Year’s Eve-approved skirt to wear with your slinkiest top.
Free People Ariana Sequin Midi Skirt
Or, try a colorful option that comes in something other than black! A rose-gold pick will make you stand out from the crowd.
Sunday in Brooklyn Jacquard Midi Skirt
If you’re in need of something to wear for your next large family gathering, consider this printed ballgown-style skirt.
Self-Portrait Space-Dyed Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt
The combination of black, gray, and white adds dimension and interest when compared to your basic midi skirt.
French Connection Crolenda Faux Leather Miniskirt
Style this leather mini skirt over a pair of patterned tights with ankle booties or knee-high boots all winter long.
4th & Reckless Janine Patent Faux Leather Mini Skirt
Shiny patent faux leather takes this pencil skirt to a whole new level this winter. A cut in the front makes it appropriate for after-work drinks or a holiday party.
Zara Lace Trim Satin Effect Mini Skirt
The silk trim on this satin-look midi skirt makes it feel more winter-appropriate. Style it with a black chunky sweater for added warmth.
Bardot Pleat Button Skirt
The buttons on the side of this tan-colored midi skirt from Bardot lets you show a little skin while still staying warm all season long.
Into the Night 4th St. Feather Mini Skirt
A feathered hemline makes this bright pink skirt feel party-ready. Layer it over a pair of simple black tights for added warmth or go all-out with a patterned or lacy pair.
WAYF x Emma Rose Samantha Midi Skirt
Crushed velvet gives this otherwise simple black midi skirt a nostalgic '90s feel. The criss-cross at the waistline also makes it feel different from the bevy of other black midi skirts that you probably already own.
Everlane Moleskin Mini Skirt
Everlane can do no wrong when it comes to supplying us with a selection of tried-and-true wardrobe staples, and this skirt is so exception. The velveteen finish and classic A-line silhouette make it perfect for everyday wear, but the mini hemline means that it can work for date night, too.
Rebecca Taylor Velvet Miniskirt
The sheeny mustard hue on this mini skirt from Rebecca Taylor is totally holiday party-approved.
Zara Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
If you dont want to ball out on a real leather skirt this season, a faux-leather option like this one from Zara is a must-buy.
Standards & Practices Elain Denim Pencil Skirt
Denim midi skirts have made a triumphant return this season, so pick one up for yourself. They basically work just like a pair of jeans in your wardrobe!
Vince Black Washed-Satin Midi Skirt
If you don’t already have a black satin mini skirt in your collection at this point (One question: how?) this piece from Vince is a great option.
