The 17 Best Winter Skirts for When You're Sick of Jeans

Once winter weather settles in, I tend to almost exclusively reach for my favorite leggings and jeans when it comes time to actually leave my apartment. But allow me to make a case for venturing beyond your denim collection and opting for one of these cold-weather-approved skirts instead. Because let’s be honest for a second: It’s nice to get a little dressed up sometimes, even if you’re just running errands.

This list covers all of your winter skirt outfit needs. It includes a few knit options that will keep your legs warm on your daily commute, a few mini picks that deserve to be worn to your next holiday party, and some simple wardrobe-staple-type options that can (and should!) be added to your daily outfit rotation this season. Whatever your reason for buying a new skirt this season may be, keep scrolling to check out a few of the best winter skirts, bar none.

ASTR The Label Belmont Knit Skirt $89 at Nordstrom This wool-blend midi skirt from ASTR The Label is perfect for wearing with cream-colored turtlenecks and knee-high boots.

Halogen Sequin Skirt $79 at Nordstrom Finally, a sparkly black New Year’s Eve-approved skirt to wear with your slinkiest top.

Free People Ariana Sequin Midi Skirt $128 at Nordstrom Or, try a colorful option that comes in something other than black! A rose-gold pick will make you stand out from the crowd.

Sunday in Brooklyn Jacquard Midi Skirt $140 at Anthropologie If you’re in need of something to wear for your next large family gathering, consider this printed ballgown-style skirt.

Self-Portrait Space-Dyed Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt $320 at Net-A-Porter The combination of black, gray, and white adds dimension and interest when compared to your basic midi skirt.

French Connection Crolenda Faux Leather Miniskirt $88 at Nordstrom Style this leather mini skirt over a pair of patterned tights with ankle booties or knee-high boots all winter long.

4th & Reckless Janine Patent Faux Leather Mini Skirt $68 at Nordstrom Shiny patent faux leather takes this pencil skirt to a whole new level this winter. A cut in the front makes it appropriate for after-work drinks or a holiday party.

Zara Lace Trim Satin Effect Mini Skirt $69.90 at Zara The silk trim on this satin-look midi skirt makes it feel more winter-appropriate. Style it with a black chunky sweater for added warmth.

Bardot Pleat Button Skirt $109 at Revolve The buttons on the side of this tan-colored midi skirt from Bardot lets you show a little skin while still staying warm all season long.

Into the Night 4th St. Feather Mini Skirt $240 at Verishop A feathered hemline makes this bright pink skirt feel party-ready. Layer it over a pair of simple black tights for added warmth or go all-out with a patterned or lacy pair.

WAYF x Emma Rose Samantha Midi Skirt $55 at Nordstrom Crushed velvet gives this otherwise simple black midi skirt a nostalgic '90s feel. The criss-cross at the waistline also makes it feel different from the bevy of other black midi skirts that you probably already own.

Everlane Moleskin Mini Skirt $65 at Everlane Everlane can do no wrong when it comes to supplying us with a selection of tried-and-true wardrobe staples, and this skirt is so exception. The velveteen finish and classic A-line silhouette make it perfect for everyday wear, but the mini hemline means that it can work for date night, too.

Rebecca Taylor Velvet Miniskirt $325 at Nordstrom The sheeny mustard hue on this mini skirt from Rebecca Taylor is totally holiday party-approved.

Zara Faux Leather Pencil Skirt $49.90 at Zara If you dont want to ball out on a real leather skirt this season, a faux-leather option like this one from Zara is a must-buy.

Standards & Practices Elain Denim Pencil Skirt $78 at Nordstrom Denim midi skirts have made a triumphant return this season, so pick one up for yourself. They basically work just like a pair of jeans in your wardrobe!

Vince Black Washed-Satin Midi Skirt $225 at Net-A-Porter If you don’t already have a black satin mini skirt in your collection at this point (One question: how?) this piece from Vince is a great option.