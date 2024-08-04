Blake Lively is a Garden Goddess After Flaunting a Trio of Floral Looks
The actress is embracing her flower power era.
Blake Lively is fully embracing her flower power era, one floral outfit at a time.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, the actress and entrepreneur debuted a trio of flower-inspired outfits while she was busy promoting her latest film, It Ends With Us. For the uninitiated, the floral looks are in honor of her movie character, Lily Bloom, a 23-year old florist who has a dream of one day opening her own business.
The movie is a rom-com, so Lively's character meets a charming neurosurgeon and, well, you get the rest.
In what Lively referred to as a "Blue jean baby, N.Y. lady" moment, the actress wore head-to-toe Chanel, featuring the brand's cotton blue and white t-shirt, a pair of floral printed blue and white denim jeans, and Chanel's Resin Strass metal evening bag shaped as, you guessed it, a flower.
To complete the look, Lively wore a pair of Christian Louboutin Kate Strass denim pumps.
As mentioned, the blue-on-blue Chanel ensemble was just one of three floral looks Lively wore in a single day, because when playing a florist, do as the florists do!
Lively also wore a $8,990 Oscar de la Renta strapless floral embroidered minidress, featuring a 100% silk lining and vibrant yellow, magenta, orange and purple hues.
She completed this show-stopping look with a pair of Tequila Crystal ankle strap heeled sandals from Aquazzura, that will run you a cool $1,450 if you're in the market.
And if that wasn't enough, Lively completed the floral trio by looking like a literal flower in an ensemble straight out of the Versace Resort 2025 collection.
According to Vogue, Versace " took traditional wardrobe staples and revisited them with pizzazz and glam" for this particular collection.
"I love the vibrant Versace gang,” Donatella Versace said. “Preppy punk, a little mod, sharply tailored with acid colors and prints, slashed and layered—this is the young rebel attitude I love, with clothes worn in an entirely personal way. Take Versace and make it your own.”
In a recent Instagram post highlighting another one of her floral looks, Lively thanked Gen Z for bringing back her "middle school dream clothes."
"Stretchy dark denim with iron on crystals is back," she wrote, along with a carousel of pictures featuring another denim head-to-toe fit. "Thank you gen z for your contribution to bringing back my middle school dream clothes.
"In this outfit I emotionally have braces on & am sobbing to @norahjones with my best friend @brittneynicole____ bc our crush doesn’t know we exist but it’s ok bc we have such cute crystal jeans on that my mom found on sale at Rampage for us," she continued. "Matching of course, bc 😵💫🤦♀️😆 we thought it was 🔥."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
