Blake Lively is a Garden Goddess After Flaunting a Trio of Floral Looks

Blake Lively is fully embracing her flower power era, one floral outfit at a time.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the actress and entrepreneur debuted a trio of flower-inspired outfits while she was busy promoting her latest film, It Ends With Us. For the uninitiated, the floral looks are in honor of her movie character, Lily Bloom, a 23-year old florist who has a dream of one day opening her own business.

The movie is a rom-com, so Lively's character meets a charming neurosurgeon and, well, you get the rest.

In what Lively referred to as a "Blue jean baby, N.Y. lady" moment, the actress wore head-to-toe Chanel, featuring the brand's cotton blue and white t-shirt, a pair of floral printed blue and white denim jeans, and Chanel's Resin Strass metal evening bag shaped as, you guessed it, a flower.

To complete the look, Lively wore a pair of Christian Louboutin Kate Strass denim pumps.

As mentioned, the blue-on-blue Chanel ensemble was just one of three floral looks Lively wore in a single day, because when playing a florist, do as the florists do!

Lively also wore a $8,990 Oscar de la Renta strapless floral embroidered minidress, featuring a 100% silk lining and vibrant yellow, magenta, orange and purple hues.

She completed this show-stopping look with a pair of Tequila Crystal ankle strap heeled sandals from Aquazzura, that will run you a cool $1,450 if you're in the market.

Blake Lively is seen out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And if that wasn't enough, Lively completed the floral trio by looking like a literal flower in an ensemble straight out of the Versace Resort 2025 collection.

According to Vogue, Versace " took traditional wardrobe staples and revisited them with pizzazz and glam" for this particular collection.

"I love the vibrant Versace gang,” Donatella Versace said. “Preppy punk, a little mod, sharply tailored with acid colors and prints, slashed and layered—this is the young rebel attitude I love, with clothes worn in an entirely personal way. Take Versace and make it your own.”

Blake Lively. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent Instagram post highlighting another one of her floral looks, Lively thanked Gen Z for bringing back her "middle school dream clothes."

"Stretchy dark denim with iron on crystals is back," she wrote, along with a carousel of pictures featuring another denim head-to-toe fit. "Thank you gen z for your contribution to bringing back my middle school dream clothes.

"In this outfit I emotionally have braces on & am sobbing to @norahjones with my best friend @brittneynicole____ bc our crush doesn’t know we exist but it’s ok bc we have such cute crystal jeans on that my mom found on sale at Rampage for us," she continued. "Matching of course, bc 😵‍💫🤦‍♀️😆 we thought it was 🔥."