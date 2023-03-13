Out With the Old: These Are the 30 New Products I’ve Purchased to Complement My British-Girl Aesthetic

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I live for clothes, beauty, and shopping—so much so that I figured out how to get paid while doing it. My style evolves so much because I get introduced to a bevy of new brands on the daily, but I’d be lying if I said my location didn’t also have a role in the clothes I wear and the products I use.
As a young girl born and raised in London, I was constantly surrounded by fashion culture and the style squad. My mood boards were always filled with images of It girls running errands in Marylebone and taking a coffee break on the streets of Bloomsbury. So it’s no surprise that these same women influence the way I dress now that I’m older. Over the years, I’ve become my American friends’ go-to person for advice on how to dress like a quintessential British girl, and I have a lot of wisdom to dish out.
Whether it’s wearing a bodysuit under your sweatshirt when it’s cold, buying jeans slightly on the bigger side, or wearing cream blush and mascara on “no-makeup days,” I’ve got all the secrets you need to create the perfect British-girl look. Below, I’ve rounded up 30 pieces I’ve added to my arsenal this season.
Worn on its own or under a looser top, this bodysuit is the perfect fit for a seamless look.
The cult JW Anderson slides are back in stock, and I’ve never run to checkout faster.
I will never tire of my love for Skims, and adding a cozy, light loungewear set for the warmer months is a given.
Let’s not forget the matching boxer shorts.
It’s always fun to run around London with a small bag, and this Staud crochet crossbody is spacious enough to hold my essentials without being a hassle.
Do I really need to convince you to buy the season’s It sneaker?
A tarnish-free rope chain necklace to add to my stack this season? Yes, please.
A classic British-girl power suit courtesy of Madewell.
And the pants to complete the set.
The original Chloé scalloped ballet flats add a little French touch to a London ’fit.
I rock a straight bob, and some cute barrettes always help give my hair a little spice.
You can never go wrong with cream-colored overalls in your arsenal.
Made from pure cotton and embroidered using intricate eyelet techniques, this lace shirt is now my favorite new piece.
I’m not exaggerating when I say this has almost completely cleared my ingrown hairs.
An updated, racer-style cropped tank top to add to my collection.
This chic maxi dress is complete with an open back, side slit, and long blouson sleeves.
Hear me out: A hand sanitizer is a hand sanitizer. But Touchland’s version is a mist infused with a rosewater scent that sanitizes hands while helping restore the appearance of your skin’s youthful glow.
It’s nearly espadrille weather, and I’m adding this modern Cole Haan loafer hybrid into my wardrobe just in time.
This tinted moisturizer is light enough for daily wear with the perfect coverage. NARS never disappoints.
For those in-between days when it’s too hot to wear a full sweater but still too breezy for a tank top.
Adidas came out strong again with its comfortable and versatile fleece joggers.
Another mini bag of my dreams, but this time, I opted for an emerald green color to ring in the new season.
Nordstrom’s own in-house brand has some hidden gems, and these woven slingbacks are a prime example.
Body makeup can be a risky move when you wear as many neutrals as I do, but Patrick Ta really came through with this product, which has zero transfer.
This cult British hair product is one I never part with, even when traveling. I have zero tangles after just one brush, and I’m ready to move on to blow-drying.
A gold bracelet reminiscent of my teenage woven friendship bracelets is a must!
An oversize gem (thanks to Reiss’s men’s department) worn under a sweatshirt and finished with a skirt is the perfect errand outfit.
Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s early handwritten manuscripts, these earrings have a sophisticated and archival style.
Go a size or two up in slim-fit jeans for that effortless English finish.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
