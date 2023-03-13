Out With the Old: These Are the 30 New Products I’ve Purchased to Complement My British-Girl Aesthetic

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I live for clothes, beauty, and shopping—so much so that I figured out how to get paid while doing it. My style evolves so much because I get introduced to a bevy of new brands on the daily, but I’d be lying if I said my location didn’t also have a role in the clothes I wear and the products I use.

As a young girl born and raised in London, I was constantly surrounded by fashion culture and the style squad. My mood boards were always filled with images of It girls running errands in Marylebone and taking a coffee break on the streets of Bloomsbury. So it’s no surprise that these same women influence the way I dress now that I’m older. Over the years, I’ve become my American friends’ go-to person for advice on how to dress like a quintessential British girl, and I have a lot of wisdom to dish out.

Whether it’s wearing a bodysuit under your sweatshirt when it’s cold, buying jeans slightly on the bigger side, or wearing cream blush and mascara on “no-makeup days,” I’ve got all the secrets you need to create the perfect British-girl look. Below, I’ve rounded up 30 pieces I’ve added to my arsenal this season.

Commando Ballet Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit $108 at Net-a-Porter Worn on its own or under a looser top, this bodysuit is the perfect fit for a seamless look.

JW Anderson Chain-Embellished Leather Slippers $675 at Net-a-Porter The cult JW Anderson slides are back in stock, and I've never run to checkout faster.

Skims Boyfriend T-Shirt $44 at Nordstrom I will never tire of my love for Skims, and adding a cozy, light loungewear set for the warmer months is a given.

Skims Boyfriend Boxer $28 at Nordstrom Let's not forget the matching boxer shorts.

Staud Ria Crochet And Leather Cross-Body Bag $295 at MatchesFashion It's always fun to run around London with a small bag, and this Staud crochet crossbody is spacious enough to hold my essentials without being a hassle.

Adidas Originals Samba Vegan Shoes $100 at Adidas Do I really need to convince you to buy the season's It sneaker?

Pearlory The Rope Chain Necklace $28 at Pearlory A tarnish-free rope chain necklace to add to my stack this season? Yes, please.

Madewell The Drapey Tie-Waist Blazer $188 at Madewell A classic British-girl power suit courtesy of Madewell.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Ankle Pant in Softdrape $108 at Madewell And the pants to complete the set.

Chloé Lauren Scalloped Ballet Flat $550 at Nordstrom The original Chloé scalloped ballet flats add a little French touch to a London 'fit.

Kitsch Matte Barrettes $10 at Anthropologie I rock a straight bob, and some cute barrettes always help give my hair a little spice.

H&M Mom Fit Denim Overalls $40 at H&M You can never go wrong with cream-colored overalls in your arsenal.

COS Short-Sleeved Eyelet Shirt $135 at COS Made from pure cotton and embroidered using intricate eyelet techniques, this lace shirt is now my favorite new piece.

Caudalie Moisturizing Vegan Body Butter $38 at Sephora I'm not exaggerating when I say this has almost completely cleared my ingrown hairs.

Uniqlo Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top $30 at Uniqlo An updated, racer-style cropped tank top to add to my collection.

Hill House Home The Simone Dress $175 at Hill House Home This chic maxi dress is complete with an open back, side slit, and long blouson sleeves.

Touchland Glow Mist Rejuvenating Hand Sanitizer $16 at Sephora Hear me out: A hand sanitizer is a hand sanitizer. But Touchland's version is a mist infused with a rosewater scent that sanitizes hands while helping restore the appearance of your skin's youthful glow.

Cole Haan Cloudfeel Knotted Espadrille Loafer $138 at Nordstrom It's nearly espadrille weather, and I'm adding this modern Cole Haan loafer hybrid into my wardrobe just in time.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 This tinted moisturizer is light enough for daily wear with the perfect coverage. NARS never disappoints.

Babatob Orta Luxe Cashmere Sweater Vest Was $128, Now $64 at Artizia For those in-between days when it's too hot to wear a full sweater but still too breezy for a tank top.

Adidas Essentials Fleece Joggers $55 at Adidas Adidas came out strong again with its comfortable and versatile fleece joggers.

Dragon Diffusion City Mini Woven-Leather Cross-Body Bag $185 at MatchesFashion Another mini bag of my dreams, but this time, I opted for an emerald green color to ring in the new season.

Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat $80 at Nordstrom Nordstrom's own in-house brand has some hidden gems, and these woven slingbacks are a prime example.

Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm $50 at Sephora Body makeup can be a risky move when you wear as many neutrals as I do, but Patrick Ta really came through with this product, which has zero transfer.

Tangle Teezer The Original Wet Detangling Hairbrush $13 at Amazon This cult British hair product is one I never part with, even when traveling. I have zero tangles after just one brush, and I'm ready to move on to blow-drying.

Pearlory Classic Adjustable Bracelet $24 at Pearlory A gold bracelet reminiscent of my teenage woven friendship bracelets is a must!

Reiss Bennie Press Stud Textured Polo Shirt $160 at Reiss An oversize gem (thanks to Reiss's men's department) worn under a sweatshirt and finished with a skirt is the perfect errand outfit.

Alighieri Inkwell Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings $220 at Net-a-Porter Inspired by Dante Alighieri's early handwritten manuscripts, these earrings have a sophisticated and archival style.

Good American Good Curve Distressed High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $135 at Net-a-Porter Go a size or two up in slim-fit jeans for that effortless English finish.