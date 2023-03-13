Out With the Old: These Are the 30 New Products I’ve Purchased to Complement My British-Girl Aesthetic

Less is always more.

Editor's Picks
(Image credit: Humaa Hussain)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I live for clothes, beauty, and shopping—so much so that I figured out how to get paid while doing it. My style evolves so much because I get introduced to a bevy of new brands on the daily, but I’d be lying if I said my location didn’t also have a role in the clothes I wear and the products I use.

As a young girl born and raised in London, I was constantly surrounded by fashion culture and the style squad. My mood boards were always filled with images of It girls running errands in Marylebone and taking a coffee break on the streets of Bloomsbury. So it’s no surprise that these same women influence the way I dress  now that I’m older. Over the years, I’ve become my American friends’ go-to person for advice on how to dress like a quintessential British girl, and I have a lot of wisdom to dish out. 

Whether it’s wearing a bodysuit under your sweatshirt when it’s cold, buying jeans slightly on the bigger side, or wearing cream blush and mascara on “no-makeup days,” I’ve got all the secrets you need to create the perfect British-girl look. Below, I’ve rounded up 30 pieces I’ve added to my arsenal this season.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Commando Ballet Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit

Worn on its own or under a looser top, this bodysuit is the perfect fit for a seamless look.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
JW Anderson Chain-Embellished Leather Slippers

The cult JW Anderson slides are back in stock, and I’ve never run to checkout faster.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Skims Boyfriend T-Shirt

I will never tire of my love for Skims, and adding a cozy, light loungewear set for the warmer months is a given.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Skims Boyfriend Boxer $28 at Nordstrom

Let’s not forget the matching boxer shorts.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Staud Ria Crochet And Leather Cross-Body Bag

It’s always fun to run around London with a small bag, and this Staud crochet crossbody is spacious enough to hold my essentials without being a hassle.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Adidas Originals Samba Vegan Shoes

Do I really need to convince you to buy the season’s It sneaker?

Marie Claire
Pearlory The Rope Chain Necklace

A tarnish-free rope chain necklace to add to my stack this season?  Yes, please.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Madewell The Drapey Tie-Waist Blazer

A classic British-girl power suit courtesy of Madewell.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Ankle Pant in Softdrape

And the pants to complete the set.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Chloé Lauren Scalloped Ballet Flat

The original Chloé scalloped ballet flats add a little French touch to a London ’fit.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Kitsch Matte Barrettes

I rock a straight bob, and some cute barrettes always help give my hair a little spice.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
H&M Mom Fit Denim Overalls

You can never go wrong with cream-colored overalls in your arsenal.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
COS Short-Sleeved Eyelet Shirt

Made from pure cotton and embroidered using intricate eyelet techniques, this lace shirt is now my favorite new piece.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Caudalie Moisturizing Vegan Body Butter

I’m not exaggerating when I say this has almost completely cleared my ingrown hairs.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Uniqlo Ribbed Cropped Sleeveless Bra Top

An updated, racer-style cropped tank top to add to my collection.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Hill House Home The Simone Dress

This chic maxi dress is complete with an open back, side slit, and long blouson sleeves.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Touchland Glow Mist Rejuvenating Hand Sanitizer

Hear me out: A hand sanitizer is a hand sanitizer. But Touchland’s version is a mist infused with a rosewater scent that sanitizes hands while helping restore the appearance of your skin’s youthful glow.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Cole Haan Cloudfeel Knotted Espadrille Loafer

It’s nearly espadrille weather, and I’m adding this modern Cole Haan loafer hybrid into my wardrobe just in time.

Marie Claire

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This tinted moisturizer is light enough for daily wear with the perfect coverage. NARS never disappoints.

Marie Claire
Babatob Orta Luxe Cashmere Sweater Vest

For those in-between days when it’s too hot to wear a full sweater but still too breezy for a tank top.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Adidas Essentials Fleece Joggers

Adidas came out strong again with its comfortable and versatile fleece joggers.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Dragon Diffusion City Mini Woven-Leather Cross-Body Bag

Another mini bag of my dreams, but this time, I opted for an emerald green color to ring in the new season.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Nordstrom Arabella Woven Slingback Flat

Nordstrom’s own in-house brand has some hidden gems, and these woven slingbacks are a prime example.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm

Body makeup can be a risky move when you wear as many neutrals as I do, but Patrick Ta really came through with this product, which has zero transfer.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Tangle Teezer The Original Wet Detangling Hairbrush

This cult British hair product is one I never part with, even when traveling. I have zero tangles after just one brush, and I’m ready to move on to blow-drying.

Marie Claire
Pearlory Classic Adjustable Bracelet

A gold bracelet reminiscent of my teenage woven friendship bracelets is a must!

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Reiss Bennie Press Stud Textured Polo Shirt

An oversize gem (thanks to Reiss’s men’s department) worn under a sweatshirt and finished with a skirt is the perfect errand outfit.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Alighieri Inkwell Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s early handwritten manuscripts, these earrings have a sophisticated and archival style.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Good American Good Curve Distressed High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Go a size or two up in slim-fit jeans for that effortless English finish.

Marie Claire

 (opens in new tab)
Jane Iredale Glow Time Blush Stick

The secret behind the English rose look is the perfect cream blush.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

Latest