Jennifer Lawrence Swaps Out Her Favorite Adidas Sneakers for $40 Slides

When I opened my laptop this morning to a new Jennifer Lawrence street-style pic, I expected to clock her beloved Adidas Tokyo sneakers, or maybe a Spring 2026 shoe trend like heeled flip-flops. But, for her April 13 errands run in New York City, she threw us a throwback curveball with her footwear.

Lawrence was photographed in Adidas stripes, yes, except atop the brand's Adilette rubber slides. (You know the ones.) Whereas last summer, she couldn't get enough of her Manolo Blahnik toe-ring sandals, it seems she went deeper in her closet to resurrect the casual $40 slip-ons. And she pulled them off with a white T-shirt, a black duster cardigan, satin Dissh pants, a studded shopper bag from Gimaguas.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in NYC wearing the Adidas Adilette Slides I haven't thought about in years. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At first glance, I figured Lawrence got her hands on the Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slides, featuring the same bandage uppers and extra-cushioned soles we know and love, except with an early 2026 re-release date. (It was a quiet drop, because the pronounced arches and toe grooves were subtle switches.)

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However, J.Law wore the OG slippers on repeat as early as June 2021, continuing for two summers straight. I'll need Adidas to enter the chat, but while awaiting confirmation, I noticed the white stripes on yesterday's pair appear slightly thicker (something new that comes with Adilette 2.0s). Stripes on older slides were evenly spaced out. The Hunger Games alum hasn't worn Adilettes in three years, so perhaps they're fresh-from-the-box.

These Adidas slides have remained a best-seller for decades, and have amassed a fan base that ranges from Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Dakota Fanning, Gigi Hadid, and Miley Cyrus to your next door neighbor in college.

Rihanna wore the Adidas slides back in Oct. 2022, alongside an oversize graphic tee. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Can J.Law flip-flop them back to It-shoe status? She's not alone in her efforts: Last May, Adidas reunited with Wales Bonner to spruce up the Adilettes, giving them braided vamps, tire-inspired rubber outsoles, and a $350 price tag to boot. Even so, Lawrence proved the black-and-white slides of my youth will never get old.

Shop Adidas Slides Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence