Jennifer Lawrence Swaps Out Her Favorite Adidas Sneakers for $40 Slides
The cult classic is finding its footing again.
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When I opened my laptop this morning to a new Jennifer Lawrence street-style pic, I expected to clock her beloved Adidas Tokyo sneakers, or maybe a Spring 2026 shoe trend like heeled flip-flops. But, for her April 13 errands run in New York City, she threw us a throwback curveball with her footwear.
Lawrence was photographed in Adidas stripes, yes, except atop the brand's Adilette rubber slides. (You know the ones.) Whereas last summer, she couldn't get enough of her Manolo Blahnik toe-ring sandals, it seems she went deeper in her closet to resurrect the casual $40 slip-ons. And she pulled them off with a white T-shirt, a black duster cardigan, satin Dissh pants, a studded shopper bag from Gimaguas.
At first glance, I figured Lawrence got her hands on the Adilette Comfort 2.0 Slides, featuring the same bandage uppers and extra-cushioned soles we know and love, except with an early 2026 re-release date. (It was a quiet drop, because the pronounced arches and toe grooves were subtle switches.)Article continues below
However, J.Law wore the OG slippers on repeat as early as June 2021, continuing for two summers straight. I'll need Adidas to enter the chat, but while awaiting confirmation, I noticed the white stripes on yesterday's pair appear slightly thicker (something new that comes with Adilette 2.0s). Stripes on older slides were evenly spaced out. The Hunger Games alum hasn't worn Adilettes in three years, so perhaps they're fresh-from-the-box.
These Adidas slides have remained a best-seller for decades, and have amassed a fan base that ranges from Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Dakota Fanning, Gigi Hadid, and Miley Cyrus to your next door neighbor in college.
Can J.Law flip-flop them back to It-shoe status? She's not alone in her efforts: Last May, Adidas reunited with Wales Bonner to spruce up the Adilettes, giving them braided vamps, tire-inspired rubber outsoles, and a $350 price tag to boot. Even so, Lawrence proved the black-and-white slides of my youth will never get old.
Shop Adidas Slides Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.