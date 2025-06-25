Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Out the $865 Manolo Blahnik Toe Ring Sandals She's Been Wearing Since 2022
By some miracle, they're still shoppable online.
I, like most Millennials, have major toe ring trauma. As a teenager, my primary act of rebellion was wearing a dainty blue band around my right pinky toe—until a foot injury caused it to swelled up, breaking my toe ring clean in half. I haven't worn a toe ring since, but thanks to Jennifer Lawrence's chic toe ring sandals I might just reconsider.
The Hunger Games star has recently showcased an easier, more adult-friendly way to pull off the look. On June 25, she was photographed in New York City wearing her favorite vintage T-shirt. However, my eyes immediately went to her footwear: Manolo Blahnik's Susa Flat Sandals. Lawrence's $865 leather slides included criss-cross straps and a titular ring around the big toe—a perfect pick for the East Coast's hell-ish heat wave.
J.Law paired the chestnut-colored Manolos with a nostalgic, lace-trimmed slip skirt, which upped her sandals's early-aughts energy. No New Yorker will be wearing a jacket anytime soon, so in lieu of her preferred opulent outerwear, Lawrence layered a vintage graphic tee atop her silky skirt.
Her carry-all of the day was a vintage crimson red doctor bag, courtesy of Hermès. Named the Taurillon Clemence Victoria II, the relic is a rare find and retails for upwards of $3,300 on second-hand markets.
Final touches included: a Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap and her signature gold necklace stack (featuring a $10,050 Foundrae Chain). Tortoiseshell sunglasses from Khaite's Oliver Peoples collab finished her errands ensemble.
Toe ring shoes have been dominating the street style scene for a minute now. Lawrence, however, has been in on the trend since 2022. She's been wearing this exact pair of Manolo sandals for years, having paired them with denim overalls and vintage sundresses.
Lawrence loves the silhouette so much she purchased a second style in black, from accessory brand St. Agni (one of her favorite Melbourne brands). The black sandals feature a more simplistic design, comprised of only two no-frills straps.
Step aside, flip-flops. Toe ring sandals are primed to be the underdog shoe of the summer.
Shop Toe Ring Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
