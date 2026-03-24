Forget Ballet Flats—Chic Minimalists Always Pair LBDs With the Heeled Flip-Flops Trend
Hailey Bieber even ignored a restaurant's dress code to wear it.
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Floral prints aren't the first thing to bloom in Hailey Bieber's closet each spring—she's too much of a minimalist for that. Little black dresses are her seasonal fixture, with perennial styling to match. She just inserts the year's respective It-shoe—like slingbacks in 2024 or ultra-pointy pumps in 2025—and voila, the spring LBD returns. Bieber's Spring 2026 shoe trend of choice? Heeled flip-flops, her favorite style for four seasons straight.
A Monday night reservation at Beverly Hills's Funke called for "dinner-appropriate attire," of which Bieber's sleeveless, knee-length LBD, oval sunglasses, and a croc-embossed clutch fit the bill. The Italian restaurant's dress code asked that guests "kindly refrain" from wearing thong sandals—but that couldn't keep Bieber away from her favorite pair. If anyone deserves a "get out of flip-flop jail free" card, it's her and her elevated take on the trend.
The Rhode founder's thongs aren't your average flimsy, $20 rubber find. She spares no expense for her black leather pairs. She's gotten her money's worth from The Row's $1,030 Sacha Sandals, since falling for their curved toes, calfskin straps, and stiletto heels two weeks ago. If Funke made an exception, it's because the managers knew Bieber's now-sold-out shoes were there to spearhead another Spring 2026 trend.Article continues below
Bieber and Kendall Jenner are working in tandem to declare heeled flip-flops this season's closed-toe pumps substitute. (Jenner wore the same Sacha Sandals with an Adidas track jacket earlier this month.) Luckily for the close friends, there's plenty of runway evidence to back their pro-flip-flops claim. Similar styles click-clacked down the Spring 2026 catwalks of Aje, Bottega Veneta, and Christopher Esber. What's more, Max Mara debuted almost-identical pairs to Bieber's from The Row, down to the black leather straps and slim stiletto heels.
Sure, Bieber rarely took off leather flip-flops last year, but she didn't have to revive them for round two. She could've gone all in on other Spring 2026 shoe trends, like high-vamp heels or backless loafers. But after last year, Bieber already trusted flip-flops to elevate even her most laidback looks. See? She had no doubt they'd complement her luxe spring LBDs, too.
Shop the Heeled Flip-Flops Trend Inspired by Hailey Bieber
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.