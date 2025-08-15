I don’t know when it happened, but I looked up from my phone one morning and realized that everyone had suddenly fallen in love with silk pants. Until now, the style had been reserved for wearing around the house or in the bedroom. But, like boxer shorts before them, silk pants have gotten a co-sign from enough fashion insiders to create a full-fledged fall trend—and they might just replace my linen pants as my go-to transitional find.

The most popular styles follow a similar silhouette. They have a drawstring at the waist and a simple, straight fit through the leg, hitting just at the top of your foot. Most commonly found in neutral autumnal shades like black, cream, or olive green, they also serve as the ideal wear-everywhere, end-of-summer foundational find. And since they're just as breathable as linen, they work well for the transitional period, when the temperature hovers in the mid-eighties. I personally plan on styling them with my usual rotation of oversized knits for an upscale and elevated play on sweatpants this winter.

Ahead, I found a few pairs from all of my favorite brands that I have my eye on. One (or two, or three) of these is sure to end up in my closet over the next few months, and they should find a home in yours, too.