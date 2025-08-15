Silk Pants Are The It Girl-Approved Swap for Linen—And Now I Want 10 Pairs
They're just as comfy.
I don’t know when it happened, but I looked up from my phone one morning and realized that everyone had suddenly fallen in love with silk pants. Until now, the style had been reserved for wearing around the house or in the bedroom. But, like boxer shorts before them, silk pants have gotten a co-sign from enough fashion insiders to create a full-fledged fall trend—and they might just replace my linen pants as my go-to transitional find.
The most popular styles follow a similar silhouette. They have a drawstring at the waist and a simple, straight fit through the leg, hitting just at the top of your foot. Most commonly found in neutral autumnal shades like black, cream, or olive green, they also serve as the ideal wear-everywhere, end-of-summer foundational find. And since they're just as breathable as linen, they work well for the transitional period, when the temperature hovers in the mid-eighties. I personally plan on styling them with my usual rotation of oversized knits for an upscale and elevated play on sweatpants this winter.
Ahead, I found a few pairs from all of my favorite brands that I have my eye on. One (or two, or three) of these is sure to end up in my closet over the next few months, and they should find a home in yours, too.
Quince is the brand on every insider's lips right now.
Of course J.Crew's fall collection includes the perfect pair of silk pants
Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Colby pants come in silk, in case you were wondering.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.