Jennifer Lawrence Revives an Infamous Status Sandal With a $4,500 Dior Bag
Last summer's It-shoes never truly disappeared.
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Dune is the word on everyone's lips today, and not just because Zendaya is back for the Dune: Part Three press tour. The Row's Dune sandal returned to Jennifer Lawrence's street style rotation on April 14, but are the flip-flops still the shoe trend to beat? J.Law sure thinks so.
The New Yorker's sixth cool-girl look of the week was also her most seasonal, thanks to the instantly-recognizable black-and-red thongs. It's been over a year since fashion search engine Lyst declared them Q2's "Hottest Item," but Dunes are still a hot commodity for Lawrence.
Their hiatus couldn't have ended at a better time: The treads match Spring 2026's leading "garden tomato" color trend. Lawrence tested it herself last week with Adidas Tokyo sneakers. This time, Dunes were surprisingly vibrant compared to her chocolate brown cardigan and floral-printed pants. But believe it or not, the perpetually sold-out, $690 slides weren't Lawrence's priciest pick. That honor goes to a Jonathan Anderson-era Dior bag.Article continues below
Lawrence has already collected five fresh Dior designs since Anderson's June 2025 debut. Still, there's a staunch difference between each silhouette, including the clever Book tote, the single-strap Cigale purse, the reimagined Lady Dior, and the Small Bow bag. None are as spacious as the day-old Diorly, though.
The Oscar winner debuted the suede, chestnut-colored tote on April 14 with turquoise ballet flats from Khaite and a Canadian tuxedo. 24 hours later, she showed its branded shoulder strap some sun, which traded typical tan leather for a strap spelling out D-I-O-R in silver charms.
This motif marked a less-than-subtle homage to Anderson's "hero," John Galliano. Most of the industry giant's bags in the early 2000s boasted the four-letter word atop one side of the strap. No one stopped Lawrence to ask for the handbag's name: the $4,500 tote did all the talking.
When paparazzi spotted Lawrence's The Row sandals last year, she almost always styled them with a graphic tee and statement necklaces. Fellow Dune fans like Zoë Kravitz or Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, coupled them with The Row's best-selling bags.
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Wearing these sandals with an unseasonal suede spins the Dune Sandal's summery undertones on its head. Perhaps Lawrence was influenced by the surprise compatibility between her suede Liffner tote and Adidas Adilette Slides on April 13. Or, she just knows that any outfit is more newsworthy when it's completed with fashion's most hotly-debated sandals.
Shop Sandals and Suede Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.