Jennifer Lawrence Wears Her Favorite $90 Adidas Sneakers With a Four-Figure Hermès Bag
Allow the Tokyos (and the Lindy) to reintroduce themselves.
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No need to check the Weather app to see if spring is in the air in New York City: Jennifer Lawrence confirmed the season's long-awaited arrival with the return of her beloved Adidas Tokyos in a high-low outfit.
The sneaker-friendly forecast on April 6 brought Lawrence back to New York City's street style scene. She resumed regularly-scheduled fashion programming—i.e. her NYC It-girl formula—in Spring 2026's strawberry red and sky blue color combination, in the form of a jacket and straight-leg jeans, respectively. Lawrence's The Beatles band tee added some canary yellow into mix. On her feet were her go-to spring shoes: Adidas' Tokyo sneakers in white with red stripes.
Though it's a rewear for Lawrence, every element—including the blink-and-you'll-miss-them gum-soles and the part-suede, part-leather exterior—looked fresh from an Adidas box. The Hunger Games alum's exact color combination is trickier to track down a year after she first wore the shoes out, but the style retails for around $90.Article continues below
J.Law's Hermès bag, on the other hand, can cost someone anywhere between four to five figures. She strolled past the Kelly, Victoria II, and Clemence models in her collection, instead opting for the Lindy 30. The underrated style—with its structure-less body, short handles, and dual exterior pockets—weren't nearly as recognizable as, say, the Kelly Monaco Bag Lawrence wore on repeat last year. But the pebbled brown leather and palladium hardware are no less elegant.
Lawrence hadn't publicly paired Adidas sneakers with an Hermès collector's item, but last April, she styled her Tokyos with a Prada skirt, a four-figure Jil Sander jacket, and a vintage Fendi bag. Clearly, her favorite way to wear the slim-profile shoes is alongside pieces with a few more zeros at the end. You don't have to break the bank to follow suit: Peruse the wallet-friendly, Lawrence-inspired edit of similar shoes and bags below.
Shop the High-Low Look Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.