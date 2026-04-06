No need to check the Weather app to see if spring is in the air in New York City: Jennifer Lawrence confirmed the season's long-awaited arrival with the return of her beloved Adidas Tokyos in a high-low outfit.

The sneaker-friendly forecast on April 6 brought Lawrence back to New York City's street style scene. She resumed regularly-scheduled fashion programming—i.e. her NYC It-girl formula—in Spring 2026's strawberry red and sky blue color combination, in the form of a jacket and straight-leg jeans, respectively. Lawrence's The Beatles band tee added some canary yellow into mix. On her feet were her go-to spring shoes: Adidas' Tokyo sneakers in white with red stripes.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in NYC wearing jeans, Adidas Tokyo sneakers, and an underrated Hermès bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Junk Food The Beatles Strawberry Fields Forever Original Tee $58 at Urban Outfitters (US)

Though it's a rewear for Lawrence, every element—including the blink-and-you'll-miss-them gum-soles and the part-suede, part-leather exterior—looked fresh from an Adidas box. The Hunger Games alum's exact color combination is trickier to track down a year after she first wore the shoes out, but the style retails for around $90.

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J.Law's Hermès bag, on the other hand, can cost someone anywhere between four to five figures. She strolled past the Kelly, Victoria II, and Clemence models in her collection, instead opting for the Lindy 30. The underrated style—with its structure-less body, short handles, and dual exterior pockets—weren't nearly as recognizable as, say, the Kelly Monaco Bag Lawrence wore on repeat last year. But the pebbled brown leather and palladium hardware are no less elegant.

Lawrence hadn't publicly paired Adidas sneakers with an Hermès collector's item, but last April, she styled her Tokyos with a Prada skirt, a four-figure Jil Sander jacket, and a vintage Fendi bag. Clearly, her favorite way to wear the slim-profile shoes is alongside pieces with a few more zeros at the end. You don't have to break the bank to follow suit: Peruse the wallet-friendly, Lawrence-inspired edit of similar shoes and bags below.

Shop the High-Low Look Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence