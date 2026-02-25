Bella Hadid Braves Milan Fashion Week in Her Pick for 2026's Nike It Sneaker
It's a pair she's worn on and off for years.
On February 24, Milan Fashion Week officially welcomed two of the industry's current Core Four models: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Jenner and Hadid didn't share a flight, nor the same airport outfit formula. Jenner took the high-vamp flats trend international, while Hadid kept up L.A. cool-girl dressing in chunky Nike sneakers.
Like Jenner, Hadid's Fashion Month schedule remains on a need-to-know basis, but with it being her first Milan Fashion Week since September 2022, she likely has a few surprises up her sleeve. I wasn't shocked to see her six-year-old Nike Shox TL sneakers tagged along, though. She pulled the black, circa-2003 replicas out of retirement less than a week ago, after all.
Always on board for a matching set at the airport, Hadid put comfort first in a beige cardigan and flowy sweatpants. A black, knee-length trench coat elevated the pajama-y two-piece underneath. Hadid's patent leather Prada bag pushed the limits on personal item rules. The jury's still out on whether it fit under the seat.
Hadid bookended her travel look with black accessories, the key to maintaining a low, pre-fashion week profile. The slightly oversize coat matched one-color Nike sneakers to a T. Breathable mesh uppers made the $180 Shox TLs feel weightless as she rushed through her terminal. What's more, springy foam columns atop rubber soles added some pumped-up pep to Hadid's step.
Hadid's Nike Shox TLs are a new addition to her Milan Fashion Week survival kit, but they're not entirely Fashion Month strangers. She rarely took off the same Nike sneakers in between modeling gigs for Miu Miu, Lacoste, and Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week six years ago. On March 2, 2020, each toebox's glossy black grid emerged from beneath flared trousers. A leather Balenciaga jacket, the Le City Bag, and a zip-up fleece from Cos embraced the Shox shoes' grunge side.
Nike Shox TL sneakers have evolved right alongside Hadid, from her menswear-inspired, Y2K aesthetic in 2020, to her urban cowgirl closet right now. It's rare for a shoe to stay relevant for this long, especially one with such concentrated early-aughts roots. Clearly, Hadid is trying to tell us Nike Shox sneakers are worth investing in.
Shop Nike Shox TL Sneakers Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.