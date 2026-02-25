On February 24, Milan Fashion Week officially welcomed two of the industry's current Core Four models: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Jenner and Hadid didn't share a flight, nor the same airport outfit formula. Jenner took the high-vamp flats trend international, while Hadid kept up L.A. cool-girl dressing in chunky Nike sneakers.

Like Jenner, Hadid's Fashion Month schedule remains on a need-to-know basis, but with it being her first Milan Fashion Week since September 2022, she likely has a few surprises up her sleeve. I wasn't shocked to see her six-year-old Nike Shox TL sneakers tagged along, though. She pulled the black, circa-2003 replicas out of retirement less than a week ago, after all.

Bella Hadid arrived at Milan Fashion Week in her newly-revived Nike Shox TL sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Always on board for a matching set at the airport, Hadid put comfort first in a beige cardigan and flowy sweatpants. A black, knee-length trench coat elevated the pajama-y two-piece underneath. Hadid's patent leather Prada bag pushed the limits on personal item rules. The jury's still out on whether it fit under the seat.

Hadid bookended her travel look with black accessories, the key to maintaining a low, pre-fashion week profile. The slightly oversize coat matched one-color Nike sneakers to a T. Breathable mesh uppers made the $180 Shox TLs feel weightless as she rushed through her terminal. What's more, springy foam columns atop rubber soles added some pumped-up pep to Hadid's step.

Hadid's Nike Shox TLs are a new addition to her Milan Fashion Week survival kit, but they're not entirely Fashion Month strangers. She rarely took off the same Nike sneakers in between modeling gigs for Miu Miu, Lacoste, and Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week six years ago. On March 2, 2020, each toebox's glossy black grid emerged from beneath flared trousers. A leather Balenciaga jacket, the Le City Bag, and a zip-up fleece from Cos embraced the Shox shoes' grunge side.

Back in March 2020, Hadid took to Paris Fashion Week in the same Nike Shox TL sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike Shox TL sneakers have evolved right alongside Hadid, from her menswear-inspired, Y2K aesthetic in 2020, to her urban cowgirl closet right now. It's rare for a shoe to stay relevant for this long, especially one with such concentrated early-aughts roots. Clearly, Hadid is trying to tell us Nike Shox sneakers are worth investing in.

