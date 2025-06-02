No sneaker has dominated celebrity street style scene quite like the Adidas Samba's streak in 2022. But if you assumed it's been fully replaced by the Tokyo or the Taekwondo, think again: The sleek, retro-inspired Adidas silhouette has only gotten more popular. In the past year alone, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Olivia Rodrigo have boarded the Samba bandwagon—none for the first time. Most recently, on June 2, Rodrigo proved they're still a staple in her airport attire.

Bright and early on Monday morning, the Grammy winner was snapped at New York's JFK airport. She attempted to maintain a low profile with a mask and a baseball cap, but her signature shoes gave her away. Always on board for a graphic tee, she started her OOTD with a Frank Sinatra T-shirt—a fitting selection for her return to NYC. She tucked it into wide-leg jeans in a mid-wash finish, then tied a dark sweatshirt around her waist.

Like other Samba-loving celebs, Rodrigo owns multiple versions of the frequently sold-out shoe (including the EmRata-approved white-and-green option). For her latest airport outfit, the "vampire" singer chose her tried-and-true color-way: black with white stripes.

Olivia Rodrigo sports her tried-and-true Adidas Sambas sneakers at the JFK airport. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rodrigo didn't carry any luggage in her paparazzi pics. She did, however, sport a travel-friendly tote. Her personal item seemed to fit all her essentials, and then some. Plus, it tapped into the zeitgeist's animal print renaissance. Instead of following Jennifer Lawrence's lead with a leopard-print piece, though, Rodrigo went the zebra route.

Olivia Rodrigo pairs her signature Adidas Sambas sneakers with a zebra-print tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you're a hardcore Livie, you know Rodrigo is one of the Sambas' OG supporters. Whether she's out in New York, London, or L.A., these former soccer shoes have earned a permanent spot in her suitcase. To no surprise, she's even worn them at the airport before. Back in November 2023, she chose the same black-and-white pair at JFK airport. Dressed in a Uniqlo trench coat, black trousers, and a matching sweater, her travel look leaned more elevated than her latest OOTD. A cute baseball cap still finished her 'fit.

Olivia Rodrigo wears her tried-and-true travel shoes at JFK airport in 2023. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Finding an airport-proof pair of shoes is a difficult task, but thankfully, Rodrigo has done the work for you. Anyone prepping for a vacation this summer should make sure to save room on their packing list for the superstar's exact Sambas.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors