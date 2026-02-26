Bella Hadid has been a Prada girl since 2017, when Miuccia Prada's circa-Spring 2018 nylon bag joined her closet. Even so, the model didn't make her Prada runway debut until the label's Fall 2026 fashion show on February 26, 2026. The Milan Fashion Week monarch made the wait worth it by dressing Hadid in not one, but four straight-from-the-studio looks.

As soon as Hadid arrived in Italy on Feb. 23, she wasted no time teasing her first Milan Fashion Week walk since 2022: Her oversize, patent leather tote boasted Prada's recognizable triangle atop its belted closure. Three days later, she traded the $3,000 Bonnie Bag for a full Prada runway 'fit, featuring a distressed zip-up jacket-turned-top. (Collars, shoulders, and stitches became more worn-in as the presentation went on.)

Walking by a front row featuring WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Love Story lead Sarah Pidgeon, Hadid stacked its elasticized hem over a two-tiered skirt—a blue and red floral print shone through a black, sheer wrap-style midi. She also started a colorful hosiery trend with burgundy knee-high socks, embroidered with pastel florals atop each foot. The model slipped them into matching velvet kitten heels topped with indigo blue bows.

Bella Hadid makes her official Prada runway debut in a surprisingly distressed set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Hadid had starring roles in Saint Laurent's Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 shows, but she only walked each runway once. Prada, however, turned the Fall 2026 line into a game of "Where's Bella?" She returned just minutes later in the same botanically-trimmed socks and curtain-like skirt.

The only difference? She unzipped the threadbare jacket to reveal the midi's matching button-down. The bust's black organza was equally transparent, except along the flat collar, button placket, and cuffs. A stark white, high-neck tank top emerged from beneath the black blouse, just like the skirt's base layer. Contrary to her opening look, Hadid dangled a black top-handle bag from her arm. It was a fraction of the size of her pre-show Bonnie tote, but crafted from the same patent leather.

The bottom half of Hadid's look remained the same, but Prada ditched the zip-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid had her own character arc during Prada's Fall 2026 show, beginning in moody shades and silhouettes and ending up in white. Turns out, she was wearing the sleeveless shift all along: Its loose bodice, drawstring waist, and printed multicolor skirt matched the layers beneath both looks' sheer sets.

Her final strut finally gave the knee-grazing hem's David-esque statue and Grecian-looking florals a proper close-up. The burgundy knee-high socks and kitten heels were her one constant throughout the entire collection. To finish, the Ôrebella founder switched her black top-handle bag for the same style in shamrock green (Spring 2026's trending genre of green).

Hadid's white shift was her base layer from the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A white shift would've been an obvious conclusion, but Miuccia adores keeping us on our toes. So Hadid walked the runway once more in a classic Prada pick: a wool tank top, featuring the label's triangle atop the curved neckline. She tucked it into high-rise, drawstring Bermuda shorts. Another longer, white pair added color blocking on each knee-length hem. The socks-and-heels combination stuck around for one final 'fit. Hadid's green handbag traded places with a black east-west purse, though.

Hadid's final Prada look was quintessential Miuccia (IYKYK). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid is so back following her two-year runway hiatus. Prada marked her first Milan Fashion Week walk since Jil Sander's Spring 2023 show in Sept. 2022. "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," Hadid told Allure in April 2024. She stepped away from catwalks until Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show in Sept. 2024.

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, has six Prada shows under her belt: Bella's older sister made her Prada debut in 2019. It was an emotional moment for both Hadids: Bella commented on Instagram, ""Is anyone else crying?" "Me," replied Gigi. Knowing the sisters, some tears were shed today, too.

Bella even seized an intimate moment with Miuccia Prada backstage: "I'll see you tonight, Miuccia." It seems Hadid's Prada looks could continue off the catwalk.