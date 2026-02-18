Of all the sneakers on my shoe rack, Nikes are my longest-lasting. My circa-2015 Nike Cortezs still get as much street time as my fresh-from-the-box Nike V2Ks. Turns out, Bella Hadid treats her Nikes the same way. On February 17, the supermodel pulled six-year-old Nike Shox TL sneakers out of retirement, and made her bid for a new 2026 sneaker trend.

Hadid's athleisure matching set doubled as a dog walking outfit around L.A. She opted for almost all-black selects, including a scoop-neck tank top, skintight leggings, and a knee-grazing windbreaker. Even her chunky Nike Shox TL sneakers got the noir memo, apart from crimson red stitching on each tongue.

Like the Salomon sneakers Hadid wore last month, these Nikes come with pumped-up dimensions. Contrary to her brand-new Salomons, however, her Nikes are an almost-exact replica of 2003's debut Shox TLs, down to the breathable mesh uppers. Foam, spring-like columns added extra height to the rubber soles, just like the original basketball-proof Shox TLs. Early-aughts commercials emphasized the key platform feature with "boing" sound effects.

Bella Hadid traded sneakerinas for Nike Shox TL sneakers straight out of her archives. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Before Salomons snuck back into her rotation, Hadid stood firmly in her pro-sneakerina stance. She styled Vivaia ballet sneakers to It-shoe status last summer in response to Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence's chunky pairs. Now, it seems she's making up for lost time—not by shopping new, but from her own closet.

During the early 2020s, Nike Shox sneakers experienced a comeback at the hands of Dua Lipa, Bieber, Rosalía, and Hadid. In July 2022, Hadid's black Shox TLs got a younger sister: brown suede Shox NZs, featuring similar springy soles. That same week, she debuted white-and-blue Shox Classic IIs.

Back in July 2022, Hadid rarely took off Nike Shox sneakers, minus the TL trademark. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the month's end, white Nike Shox TLs with red swoops popped up on Hailey Bieber's feet. They were inseperable, traveling from New York City to London and beyond. By May 2023, she added an ombré yellow version to her sneaker collection. Each heightened sole made Bieber's Magda Butrym trench, Martine Rose jeans, and Éterne tank top feel surprisingly sporty.

The next year, Bieber tested the springboard silhouette with rare Shox TLs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slowly but surely, Nike Shox TLs are reclaiming their stance as a sneakerhead staple. Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon and Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni styled them as recently as June and Sept. 2025, respectively. Bieber's exact Nike Shox sneakers sold out years ago, but luckily for you, Hadid chose one of the brand's core colors. Shop hers—and every tint imaginable—via Marie Claire's curated edit of Nike Shox TLs below.

