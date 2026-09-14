Since her breakout role in Hacks in 2021, Hannah Einbinder has cemented herself as one of Hollywood’s brightest rising stars. She took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2025, adding to a run that now totals five nominations in the category—including this year’s nod at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. But her ascent hasn’t stopped at the awards stage. Einbinder has also climbed her way into the fashion ranks, and her red carpet look this year is proof.
For her fifth Emmys appearance, Einbinder arrived at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles wearing a black satin Calvin Klein two-piece. The co-ord featured a sleek bustier top with a white underlay and a matching column skirt.
Stylist Karla Welch rounded out the look with a bold diamond collar necklace.
To complement her gown, Einbinder opted for a polished glam moment with powdery blush and nude lipstick. As for hair, she allowed her strawberry blonde strands to flow freely.
“It’s really sentimental," said Einbinder during an E! interview while referencing the 2026 Emmys. "I feel like I've been reflecting on the past five years of doing this [and] the best moments that I have [are] when I connect with other actors because there’s so much love between all of us."
Einbinder is no stranger to Emmys nominations—or the ceremony’s red carpet. Last year, she slipped into a dazzling silver Louis Vuitton gown covered in floral embellishments, styled by Jamie Mizrahi. The dress stood apart with an asymmetrical neckline and a sweeping train, while pared-down accessories—onyx earrings and a simple silver ring—allowed the gown to take center stage.
The year before, the actress also chose Louis Vuitton, though her look was much different. Coated in a warm blush shade, her dress featured a draped neckline that swooped over her shoulder and a pleated maxi skirt that pooled at the hem. The dynamic layering and ruching gave the gown a sculptural appeal.
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Whether or not Einbinder takes home her second Emmy this evening, she’s earned her spot on the best-dressed list. Tonight’s gown is a strong contender for the most captivating look yet in her red carpet style file.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked atTown & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.