Hannah Einbinder Wears Her Glitziest Emmys Dress of All Time on the 2025 Red Carpet

Hannah Einbinder is not a fashion girl. She's a comedian and an actor at heart, and those are her true callings. But after three seasons starring in HBO's hit series Hacks, she's walked enough red carpets to hold her own amongst fashion's best. And at her fourth Emmys, the star has proven she can turn out a look with the best of them.

Throughout her career, the actor has become something of an Emmys veteran. She's been attending since 2021 and has busted out several stunning red carpet looks in the process. She shows up to every red carpet with her hair looking sleek and shiny, in a gown that looks like it was made for her. But this year, she effectively topped every look that came before.

The star typically goes simplistic, opting for a simple little black dress or a similarly single-hued gown. This year, however, Einbinder embraced flash like never before, choosing a one-shoulder Louis Vuitton creation covered entirely in glimmering silver sequins. Curated by stylist Jamie Mizrahi, the design featured a lace-inspired floral print that gave it an additional layer of interest. It was by far the most daring look she's ever worn on an Emmys red carpet.

Hannah Einbinder attended the 2025 Emmy awards in a silver sequin dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of accessories, Einbinder kept to her usual minimalist tendencies. She didn't wear a statement necklace or stack of bangles, only choosing a pair of onyx earrings to compliment her glitzy number. For a final touch, she added a red Artists4Ceasefire pin at the shoulder, showing her support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza . The pins were a theme of the evening, with stars like Meg Stalter debuting them in protest.

She wore a Artists4Ceasefire pin on her shoulder in protest for the crisis in Gaza. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Einbinder couldn't have chosen a more appropriate evening to rev up her fashion game. The actor is up for an Emmy award tonight, nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the fourth time.

