Despite booking her first on-screen acting series, Barney & Friends, in 2002, Selena Gomez didn't walk her first Emmy red carpet until 2024. But at the 2026 Emmys on September 14, the Only Murders in the Building star debuted a gilded gold dress worthy of a TV veteran who's done this for decades.
Gomez's stylist, Erin Walsh, has dressed the Rare Beauty founder for tonight's ceremony. One hour after the red carpet opened, all eyes went to her strapless mermaid style, sculpted from hundreds of metallic gold beads. Photos of the Emmy nominee's side profile showcased the beadwork's circular waist detail. The hemline stretched well beyond the carpet, concealing her shoes.
Gomez frosted herself in Tiffany & Co., the storied brand behind her wedding day bling. Opting out of a necklace, she instead chose Tiffany & Co. gold-and-diamond drop earrings, contrasting cocktail rings, and a $175,000 bracelet from the Bird on a Rock line. The newlywed's engagement ring, featuring a marquise-cut diamond designed by Abril Barret, remained unmissable on her left finger.
An executive producer of Only Murders in the Building, Gomez scored her first Emmy nomination in 2022, but her custom Celine dress swerved past the paparazzi cameras that year.
In 2023, she walked the red carpet in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. For one of her first major award shows with Gomez, Walsh chose a strapless burgundy style sculpted from petal-shaped sequin arrangements. The black-bordeaux shade matched her Rene Caovilla sandals, Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, and bold lip color, courtesy of her beauty brand, of course.
Eight months later, Gomez's performance in the Hulu series earned her an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination at the 2024 Emmys. (The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes pushed the 2023 ceremony to Jan. 2024.) The accolade ultimately went to Hacks star Jean Smart, but Gomez's Ralph Lauren dress won the pre-show step-and-repeat circuit.
It seems the Emmys gown might've been a trial run before her wedding to Benny Blanco: A year later, the American designer created her wedding dress, which also featured a halter neckline. (Similarly, Gomez's jewelry hailed from Tiffany & Co.)
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Speaking of the wedding, Gomez made time to attend the 2025 Emmys two weeks before she said, "I do." She chose a custom Louis Vuitton column dress for the occasion, featuring an unconventional scarf-to-train-style detail. Once again, Tiffany & Co. loaned her a suite of diamonds and rubies.
Sadly, Only Murders in the Buildingjust filmed its final season, meaning Gomez has only one more year to dazzle viewers at the Emmy Awards. Calling all casting directors: This is your sign to give Gomez the leading role in another multi-season series. We need to see her on every Emmy red carpet.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.