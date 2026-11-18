Always on board for black, goth-glam attire (see her vintage Wicked: For Good ballgown by The Wizard of Oz costume designer), Grande charmed in a custom tea-length creation at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square Cinema on November 18. Her stylist, Law Roach, sourced the London-based label for a corseted dress sculpted from black Chantilly lace.
Similar to her Vivienne Westwood ballgown at the Golden Globes, an assortment of petticoats added volume to the ankle-sweeping skirt. From there, the brand added further drama by delicately draping tulle across the strapless corset, along the nape of her neck, and down her shoulders and dress.
As for her accessories, the actor's pointy Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond stud earrings complemented her Vivienne Westwood dress. Contrary to Grande's initial Focker-In-Law premiere picks (a vintage, '90s-era Badgley Mischka gown with a ladylike ivory bow), she didn't wrap a ribbon around her micro ponytail. This time, an itty-bitty band decorated the slick-back hairstyle instead.
The crinoline-lined skirt resembled one of Hepburn's most iconic fashion moments: the actor's tea-length dresses in 1954's Sabrina. Even Grande's lookalike black Louboutins could've been on loan from the film's archives.
Now, Roach hasn't confirmed whether Hepburn was the blueprint for this particular look, but Grande has "always loved old-Hollywood glamour," according to an interview with Access Hollywoodin January 2025. "Marilyn [Monroe] and Audrey have always been my references," she said. "I've always gravitated toward '50s, '60s silhouettes, and retro vintage—I can't even think of a time when that wasn't my vision board."
However, when reporters asked whether Grande would portray Hepburn in a biopic, she seemed hesitant. “That would have to be done so well and so perfectly—I don’t know,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Though Lily Collins went on to be cast as the legend in an upcoming film about the making of 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's, we will never tire of seeing Grande channel old-school glamour. And there's always room in Hollywood for another biopic.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.