Hailey Bieber assumed the butter yellow color trend would melt away last summer after she declared it was "played out." Loewe, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton initially spread it across Spring 2024 runway shows after all. Surely the softer-than-sunshine pastel would expire sometime in the next year, right? Turns out, fashion girls only stocked their closets with even more butter yellow, waiting for its 2026 return. (Or should I say re-churn?)

Weeks after Bieber suggested lemon yellow should become the next It shade, Spring 2026 runway shows from Chanel, Dior, Loewe, Eckhaus Latta, Aje, Sandy Liang, and more respectfully disagreed. Simultaneously, Celine, McQueen, and Dries Van Noten scattered lemon yellow seeds onto competing catwalks. In the end, the creamier color won the most A-list endorsements.

Chanel, Dior, Loewe, and Sandy Liang brought back the butter yellow color trend for another round. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

As soon as designers gave Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid the green light, they wasted no time churning out butter yellow looks. First, the new neutral melted onto Carpenter's under $350 leather jacket. Then, she butter-maxxed her naked dress at the Dior Cruise 2027 show.

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This foodie flavor of yellow will always be a red carpet staple—even Bieber's vintage Versace dress directly opposed her claim last February. But it's also becoming more versatile by the day on the street style scene. Both Hadid and Gomez styled the shade atop easy-breezy summer pants.

See? There's plenty of ways to sculpt butter yellow to your personal style. At this rate, it might never reach "played out" status. If you agree, stock up on seven celebrity outfits featuring summer's butter yellow color trend.

Olivia Munn's Butter Yellow Outfit

Olivia Munn got a head start on summer styling with a butter button-down in April 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Munn couldn't wait to sample the butter yellow color trend. Right away on April 1, the actor traded a traditional white button-down for a buttery Oxford tucked into black, high-rise trousers. Accessorizing with matching sunglasses and ankle-strap stilettos made her white-to-yellow switch feel so casual.

Sabrina Carpenter's Butter Yellow Outfit

The butter yellow trend was Sabrina Carpenter's plus-one for a night on Broadway. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Butter yellow has always played a part in Carpenter's on-stage persona. Two years after it joined her Governor’s Ball costume rack, the Grammy winner sourced Australian brand My Mum Made It for the specific pigment. Buttoning up her leather $349 jacket turned it into her shirt, alongside cuffed jeans, Jacquemus mules, and a vintage Chanel bag.

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Mindy Kaling's Butter Yellow Outfit

Mindy Kaling's smile shined as bright as her butter yellow dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling was a vision in butter during her Not Suitable For Work press tour in late May. Her stylist, Erin Walsh, taste-tested the trend with help from Simkhai's sold-out Loulou Dress. Every element delivered a take on the trend, including the spaghetti straps, the leather bodice, and the hem's 3-D floral appliqués.

Vittoria Ceretti's Butter Yellow Outfit

Vittoria Ceretti kept it casual in a butter yellow hoodie. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Heather gray crewnecks were no match for Vittoria Ceretti's butter yellow hoodie in early June. The model styled the zip-up sweatshirt like she would if it was black, gray, white, or brown: with a white crop top, pinstripe drawstring pants, rare Salomon sneakers, and her burgundy Hermès Kelly Bag.

Selena Gomez's Butter Yellow Outfit

Selena Gomez brought the butter yellow color trend abroad. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Ceretti didn't complete her butter yellow sweatsuit, but Gomez's baggy sweatpants would've been a perfect match. For her break from filming Only Murders In the Building Season 6, the Rare Beauty founder put comfort first in a gray fisherman sweater and equally effortless, wide-leg sweats. Ugg's $125 Elea Slippers were just a few tints too beige to be butter, but there's still time for the Californian label to tap in.

Gigi Hadid's Butter Yellow Outfit

Gigi Hadid went on a date with Bradley Cooper—the butter yellow trend third-wheeled. (Image credit: Backgrid)

White, sky blue, and even white pants should step aside. Hadid followed Gomez's lead with butter yellow pants of her own. The Guest In Residence founder's fabric of choice seemed to be linen, to match the no-fuss feel of her black Campbell and Kramer long-sleeve and matching Mary Janes.