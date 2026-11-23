Hailey Bieber collects vintage Roberto Cavalli styles in the swimwear and outerwear departments, but for her 30th birthday on November 22, she treated herself to a fresh-off-the-runway outfit. For the final birthday bash after a month of cool-girl celebrations (which included a limited-edition Rhode drop), Bieber sourced the Italian label for an early-2000s-inspired, cut-out top and trendy zebra-print trousers, courtesy of two looks from the Spring 2027 collection.
While her milestone birthday began in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana python-printed corset, she found a two-month-old going-out look for the grand finale. First up? Bieber's long-sleeve forest green shirt, featuring flared cuffs and a risqué cut-out that plunged from the collar to the cropped hem. Similar to laces that cinch a corset, a beaded gold chain zig-zagged down the design.
On the runway, the backwards corset top was styled with low-rise, feather-hemmed jeans. Instead, Bieber turned 30 in one of fashion's favorite—and most maximalist—animal-print trends for fall and winter: zebra.
Bieber traded the denim for cropped, hip-hugging pants covered in intentionally weathered, ivory-and-black stripes. Only a sliver of the low-slung bottoms appeared in Bieber's mirror selfie, though you can take in its skintight legs and calf-hovering hems in the photo below. The original boho-chic, leopard-print blouse stayed in the design studios, waiting for the collection's launch next year. It seems she opted out of Roberto Cavalli's bejeweled gold belt, too.
Bieber loves lace-up birthday looks. So much so, the silhouette could become her trademark birthday tradition. Last year, the star's style party started early with a vintage pull from Versace's Spring 2002 collection. The leather, fringe-sleeved shirt saved the statement laces for the back, which showed even more skin than her most recent birthday fashion moment. For her final party picks, Bieber's flared Prada pants and top-handle The Row Cecily Tote continued the all-black color story.
Between Kendall Jenner and Bieber, November has been a big month for fashion birthdays—and the top fall/winter trends. ICYMI, Jenner turned 31 in a fur-trimmed, cherry blossom-embroidered jacket from Rozier.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.