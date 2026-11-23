While Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing took home his fourth 2026 championship trophy in Las Vegas, Kardashian won the sideline style circuit in Ferrari's signature shades. Cheering for her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, the racing WAG stayed true to black and red leather jackets, courtesy of Dior's archives, Chrome Hearts, and more. Meanwhile, Lisa took team spirit styling to the next level, sporting a burgundy calfskin blazer and trousers from Ferrari's fashion house. The sleek suit retails for over $9,000, but her baby tee is $50: It's also one of the standout T-shirts in her limited-edition apparel collaboration with F1, called Pretty Fast.
If you've tuned into 2026's Grand Prix races in Miami, Australia, or London, you know leather is the signature trackside dress code in every F1 city. So, Kardashian and Lisa weren't the only VIP racing fans wearing moto fashion moments in Sin City. Everyone from Williams to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reapingstar McKenna Grace followed suit, too. For breakdowns of each best-dressed celebrity's ensemble, keep scrolling (and shopping) below.
For her third F1 race as Hamilton's girlfriend, Kardashian reunited with Chrome Hearts (the L.A. label behind her leather 2025 Met Gala gown) to create a custom Ferrari-red 'fit, featuring a form-fitting jacket and matching flared pants. Oversized shield sunglasses and an itty-bitty top-handle tote finished the Skims founder's Saturday night set.
Zadig & Voltaire
Veryn Cuir Froisse Leather Jacket
Mother
The Jinx Sneak
Tory Burch
Kira Diamond Quilted Leather Camera Bag
Lisa
Ferrari has been Lisa's go-to for F1 finds since 2024; the fashion brand previously loaned her race-ready looks from recent runway shows. This time around, she paired a burgundy blazer with identical, scrunched-up bottoms stuffed into knee-high boots. For a high-low take, the singer slipped a cropped, $50 baby tee from her F1 collection beneath the blazer's statement lapels.
Ferrari
Double-Breasted Leather Jacket
Lisa
Pretty Fast Contrast Stitch Baby Tee
Ferrari
Straight-Leg Leather Trousers
Teyana Taylor
Looking every bit a Grand Prix regular, former Marie Claire cover star Teyana Taylor made her debut at the race in a vintage-looking leather jacket, a graphic tee, and Balenciaga's thigh-high Moto Boots, which stood almost as tall as her trousers.
Lucky
Vanson Leather Racing Jacket
Balenciaga
Calf Leather Moto Boots
Palm Angels
Flame-Print Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Venus Williams
Ten years after Venus Williams attended her first F1 race, she traded tennis whites for a grunge-glam trench coat with a black waist cincher. From there, a matching mock-neck top and chunky lace-up boots emerged from beneath the coat's orange-trimmed neckline and calf-hovering hem.
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Ronny Kobo
Coat
Banana Republic
Airy Cotton Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck T-Shirt
Dr. Martens
Jadon White Stitch
Rachel Brosnahan
Giving traditional race-day dressing a boho-chic twist, Rachel Brosnahan sourced Isabel Marant for a black button-down shirt and a leather pencil skirt lined with semi-sheer lace. Her finishing touches? Isabel Marant's multi-strand belt and black pointed-toe boots.
Isabel Marant
Valdy Leather Shirt
Isabel Marant
Fulsa Leather Skirt
ISABEL MARANT
Multi-Strand Silver-Tone-Hardware Belt
Marc Fisher LTD
Visola Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Eiza González
Eiza González based her laid-back paddock look around a lace-trimmed camisole, slipping the V-neck style beneath a baggy racing jacket and flared, black-gray leather bottoms. David Yurman's Sculpted Cable Flex Necklace elevated the going-out ensemble without stealing the show.
DUKE + DEXTER
Dr1 World Championship Vintage Black Jacket
Anine Bing
Mael Camisole
GUESS
High Waist Flare Jeans
David Yurman
Sculpted Cable Flex® Necklace
McKenna Grace
Signaling the end of her method dressing era for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, McKenna Grace accessorized Helsa's Little Teacup Dress, complete with a structured corset and back cut-outs, with semi-sheer socks and peep-toe platform pumps.
Helsa
The Little Teacup Dress
Wolford
Individual 10 Stay-Up Thigh Highs
Schutz
Keefa Platform Sandals - Black
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes gave the funnel-neck jacket trend a proper paddock close-up, layering her high-collar leather coat over a pencil skirt and the pointiest black boots.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.