As soon as Lionsgate confirmed the film adaptation of the Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, fans of the franchise started campaigning for Elle Fanning to play Effie (played in the movies set in later years by Elizabeth Banks). Their hard work paid off: Fast forward two years, and she's method dressing on the press tour. On October 28, Fanning walked the red carpet at the UK premiere, wearing an avant-garde, ballet-adjacent dress that would make fans—and her fashion-loving character—proud.
Fanning and her stylist, Samantha McMillen, gave it their all at the first official screening. Channeling Effie's penchant for over-the-top, Capitol-ready couture, she sourced Robert Wun's Fall 2026 fashion show for a flamboyant, flamingo pink headpiece and dress.
The tea-length design featured a peplum corset beneath a sculptural, gravity-defying bustier. Then, the ruffle-like bodice gave way to a whimsical, multi-tier tutu, also in a ballet slipper shade of pink. For her finishing touches, Fanning wore pointy tulle pumps from Aquazzura, a diamond choker necklace, and the look's pièce de résistance: a ballerina figurine, twirling atop her head.
In the first four films, Banks's Effie Trinket has a soft spot for statement-making hats and headpieces. According to Fanning's portrayal of a young Effie, the character started collecting the accessory years before Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. Perhaps that's what drew Fanning to Robert Wun's Fall 2026 Couture collection, which showcased a surplus of unconventional caps.
Not every celebrity would be on board with a jewelry box-worthy ballerina posing in a passé on their head. Fanning, on the other hand, looked thrilled to be wearing such a daring design. Zoom in to appreciate the supremely sculpted statuette and the straight-from-the-ballet-studio mirror behind it. If there's ever a place to push the boundaries of a character's costumes and take cinematic fashion risks, it's the red carpet.
Prepare yourself for the Hunger Games of Glamorous Dressing. Between Fanning, McKenna Grace, Whitney Peak, and Lawrence (who finally confirmed she's in the prequel before the UK premiere), the odds are certainly in the fanbase's favor.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.