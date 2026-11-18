The 20-year-old started working with Dickson by curating a "must recreate" collection of fashion moments, featuring everything from Katniss Everdeen's mockingjay wings to Lawrence's Calvin Klein dress at the 2011 Oscars. "McKenna went into this with a very strong vision; she's literally an encyclopedia of the book," Dickson says. "I've watched the movies, but I don't know a fraction of what she knows." Growing up with Hunger Games posters on her bedroom walls, Grace gravitated toward Katniss's style to honor the "strong female characters in the movies and books." That includes her character, Maysilee.
To kick it off—at the opening of the Hunger Games fashion-focused art installation at the Musée Rodin in Paris—Grace wanted to recreate the wedding gown President Snow forces Katniss to wear in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. "[The dress] made me think of Maysilee’s refusal to let the Capitol strip away her humanity, 'If you let them treat you like an animal, they will,'" Grace said on Instagram, quoting her character.
"I knew I wanted her in vintage, so I called up Monique [Lhuillier], Marchesa, Vera Wang, and [said], 'I need a big wedding dress,'" Dickson says. While Dickson provided multiple options, the day before Grace's fitting, the stylist recalls the actor declaring: "[The tulle Monique Lhuillier look] is the winner... I don't even need to try anything else on."
It wouldn't have been a proper Katniss homage without the sculptural silver piece that wrapped around the character's feathery bodice. While working on a music video wardrobe for client Keke Palmer, Dickson collaborated with the designer Michael Ngo, who constructed the statement detail in less than 24 hours. After 3D-printing the asymmetrical embellishment, Ngo adorned it with over 6,000 Swarovski crystals.
But the hard part wasn't over: Dickson had to ship the dress to Paris. "I flew to France with the wedding gown. The airline people were like, 'You can't. It's too big,'" she says. Down to "do literally anything for fashion," Dickson fibbed and said she was getting married: "I'm single [so] I hoped they [wouldn't] ask [for] more details." The flight attendants allowed her to board.
One week later, when Grace made her Academy Museum Gala debut, Dickson thought it would be more appropriate to channel Lawrence: "We decided we didn't want it to go too costume-y and too Katniss."
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Grace posed for photographers in an "Old Hollywood" red column dress from Mônot, inspired by Lawrence's Calvin Klein look at the 2011 Oscars. "[This] was one of Jennifer's iconic gowns," Dickson says. "It was the perfect look for the perfect event," she says.
For a press pit stop in Spain, Dickson pulled a neutral Miss Sohee number from the Couture 2024 collection. While featuring fresh-from-the-forest embroidery that felt worthy of The Hunger Games universe, the look, at first, had no apparent tie to Katniss or Lawrence.
It wasn't until the fitting that Grace's mom, Crystal Grace, pointed out the similarities between this look and the custom Givenchy gown that Lawrence debuted at the 2026 Golden Globes. "McKenna's mom actually showed me a photo of Jennifer in Givenchy, and she goes, 'I would love for her to do something like this,'" Dickson says. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's really similar to the Miss Sohee one we're getting for her.'"
While Lawrence's Golden Globes look was significantly more sheer, similar pastel floral appliqués decorated the illusion mesh. "I feel like every placement that we're doing with her, it all has just been happening very organically," Dickson says.
For the Berlin premiere on Nov. 2, Grace and Dickson decided to pay homage to one of Katniss's most memorable looks. In the original Hunger Games film, CGI set Katniss's grand entrance gown on fire. "A lot of designers didn't know how to make that [flame] effect," says Dickson, who calls the look one of the "hardest" to source. Cong Tri found a solution in screen printing.
Two years ago, the Vietnamese designer utilized a similar technique for Dickson's other client, Cami Mendes, on the Masters of the Universe press tour. "When the light hit [the brown sequins], it kind of lit up," she says. She felt hopeful that Tri could accomplish something similar for Sunrise on the Reaping: "Ten days later, they sent me photos and [the red, orange, and black gown] literally looked on fire."
Less than a week later, at the L.A. premiere, Grace looked every bit Lawrence's twin in a bespoke black Elisabetta Franchi gown, featuring bird-esque embroidery and feathered burgundy shoulders.
When Dickson asked the Italian label to bring the character's Victory Ball gown to life, the designers had already sketched another homage. But the stylist believed "Elisabetta could execute it really strongly," she says. So, they pivoted and presented "the best interpretation of this gown."
Naturally, Dickson saved the "biggest homage to Katniss" for Grace's "biggest arena," the film's final (and world) premiere in NYC. Opposite Lawrence's robe-style Dior coat, the Hunger Games newcomer held down the method dressing fort in a custom Pamella Roland creation.
"We started the tour with the first look being Katniss's wedding dress, then the fire dress mid-tour, so it was only fitting we ended with her iconic mockingjay dress," Dickson says, referencing the Catching Fire look.
The strapless column style was sculpted from cobalt blue liquid organza that glistened beneath the bodice's intricately curated crystals, which Grace had a part in placing. Then, Dickson commissioned Angel Wings Los Angeles to "create these insane wings" from hundreds of black, indigo, and silver feathers.
Once again, the stylist hand-carried the lifelike pair on a plane to New York. But they almost didn't make it. "I had too many 'personal items' between the wings, a garment bag, my purse, and my suitcase," Dickson says. "But I begged the flight attendant to let me go, because there was absolutely no way I was going to check them."
Not only was the press a "huge collaboration" with Grace—for whom Dickson wanted the press tour to "be so perfect"—but with Lionsgate, too. "I've been talking to [the film studio] for months about this," she says, adding that it was a first for her. From sharing photos of each red carpet backdrop to offering close-ups of Katniss's original costumes, "it's been an ongoing conversation with Lionsgate to bring this [press tour] to the full life that it can be."
In the end, Dickson didn't want Grace to "lose [herself] in the method dressing." She says that "we wanted these pieces to look like something she would wear," while carrying a "deeper meaning" and "pay[ing] respect to the strong female characters in this movie."
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.