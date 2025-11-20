"I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Oh my god,' I guess I didn't know that it was such a thing," Katie Holmes told Drew Barrymore in 2023, after her dress-over-pants look went viral. Two years later on November 18, she channeled the revival she divisively pioneered, but this time it was no accident.

Holmes spent Tuesday evening with hundreds of fellow theatre-goers at the opening performance of This World of Tomorrow, starring Tom Hanks at New York City's The Shed. Before the play, she posed for photographers with dress-over-pants set on full display. Stylist Brie Welch dressed Holmes in The Albers Dress, courtesy of New York City-based label, Attersee. Every element—from the racer neckline to the structured silk-wool blend—made it the perfect fall pick. In lieu of buttons, corset-inspired hook-and-eye clasps cascaded down the sleeveless dress. Over-emphasized satin pleats followed the same vertical path.

If you assumed Holmes would slip on tights and call it a day, think again. She went with wide-leg trousers instead, also from Attersee. They were a perfect shade match to the Dawson's Creek alum's dark gray (borderline black) dress. Each extra-long hem kept her choice of footwear hidden from sight. Knowing Holmes, however, pointy boots made the cut.

Katie Holmes is taking the dress-over-pants trend on a redemption tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes's sleek accessory stack began with a four-figure purse from Loro Piana. The Extra Pocket L27 model in navy blue popped against her sdarker dress. You may recognize its elongated center closure—Ariana Grande, Blackpink's Lisa, and Sofia Richie Grainge own the same silhouette.

The Extra Pocket is the first Loro Piana bag to join Holmes's ever-expanding collection, but judging by the brand's celebrity clientele, it won't be the last.

Holmes hasn't worn the dress-over-pants trend as often as her fellow early-aughts stars. Back in the trend's original heyday, it was a staple pairing for Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, and Jessica Alba.

Now, Holmes is making up for lost time. Her December 2022 rendition went the casual route, with light-wash Reformation jeans and Maison Margiela sneakers. All these years later, Holmes proved the once-controversial layering duo can be dressed up with ease.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the Dress-Over-Pants Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes