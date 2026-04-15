Not Just Jeans—Katie Holmes Debuts a Gala-Worthy Way to Style White Button-Down Shirts
Oxfords are still the most versatile basic, even among VIPs.
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White button-downs are by far the most beloved basic in my spring wardrobe. However, after wearing them on repeat with jeans, track pants, and other seasonal pant trends, I needed a refresher from Katie Holmes on how to dress them up.
The Dawson's Creek alum and I share the same taste in Oxford shirts: We prefer them stark white and slightly oversize, much like the variation she debuted at the April 14 screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary at New York City's Lincoln Center. Stylist Brie Welch secured Holmes a custom Brunello Cucinelli set for the occasion, featuring the white button-down of my dreams and an unexpectedly luxe skirt.
First, she unbuttoned the long sleeve to reveal one bedazzled strap on her black bralette. Then, the Oxford's box-pleat bodice slipped underneath the high-rise waist of her A-line skirt. Wearing something so understated on top shined a spotlight on the skirt's intricate silver sequins. If she went with an equally-embellished style, the embroidery might've been overlooked.Article continues below
White, button-down-adjacent blouses stole the show at the documentary's premiere, when Love Story co-stars Grace Gummer and Naomi Watts followed Holmes's lead. Watts, for one, twinned with Holmes in an almost-identical Oxford, down to the box pleats. Stylist Jeann Williams leaned into the top's masculine suave with cummerbund trousers, a matching blazer, and an undone neck tie.
Later, Meryl Streep's daughter sampled the same eveningwear uniform as Holmes: a white long-sleeve with a bejeweled maxi skirt. Stylist Nicky Campbell channeled Love Story-esque minimalism with a button-less chiffon blouse. The relaxed Oxford looked so glamorous tucked into an elongated skirt, featuring cool-toned gold sequins.
Katie Holmes's closet has been stocked with white button-downs like these for years. When she's not wearing them with denim trends, the New Yorker spruces them up with more exaggerated layers. For proof, see how she stacked a cropped Cinq à Sept vest and leather maxi skirt over an Oxford in Nov. 2024.
Holmes wasn't the first fashion girl to put me onto white button-downs: Carrie Bradshaw's shirt dress in Sex and the City Season 4 originally won me over. But she is the muse who keeps them in my everyday rotation all year long. And thanks to Holmes, they'll rejoin my after-work options any night now.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.