The Stirrup Trend Takes Cardi B's Dress-Over-Leggings Look to Cool-Girl Heights
The trend isn't divisive as it used to be.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The dresses in my teenage closet always included a pair of leggings on each hanger's lower bar. Whether it was a mini or maxi, I stayed loyal to the skintight layer for extra, albeit unnecessary, modesty. As an adult, I thought I'd never revive the dress-over-leggings looks of my youth—until Cardi B modernized the once-divisive duo with two rising trends at once.
Touching down in Manhattan on March 23, Cardi B doubled down on polka dots while doubling up on major appearances (her Little Miss Drama tour, plus a Grow-Good Beauty launch event). Cardi's longtime stylist, Kollin Carter, dressed her in a spotted, brown-and-white set from Rowen Rose, featuring the stirrup leggings trend as her base layer. The equestrian-inspired bottoms—which circled the arches of her feet—emerged from beneath a matching polo-style dress. Even her Rowen Rose headband got the polka-dot memo.
Cardi's dress-and-leggings set didn't look anywhere near as corny as my circa-2007 takes, though. Perhaps the fact that each piece actually matched helped smooth out the set. (Mine almost never coordinated.) What's more, stacking leggings underneath her maxi elongated the otherwise-concentrated pattern.Article continues below
Polka-dots also helped ground the leggings look in today's trend cycle, as the print still dominated Spring 2026 runways from Elie Saab, Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli, Dries Van Noten, N°21, and more. To finish, the "I Like It" rapper ended the brown-and-white color story with a fur coat and pointy pumps, respectively.
Marie Claire first flagged stirrup leggings as the "here to stay" fixture of Fall 2025 fashion shows from Balmain and Dries Van Noten. By Spring 2026, they galloped back into the zeitgeist thanks to Vautrait and Conner Ives, as well as menswear collections from Rowen Rose and Fiorucci. That signature shape came in all shades and prints, including stripes at Fiorucci and neon pink at Conner Ives.
Turns out, my affinity for dresses-over-leggings never disappeared. It simply went on hiatus, only to be reinstated by a maximalist fashion muse like Cardi B. Thanks to her, I'm entering spring with a newfound courage to give my younger self's signature set another chance.
Shop Stirrup Leggings Inspired by Cardi B
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.