On October 18, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles to support a close friend. For the special occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a white shirt dress, which she accessorized with several designer pieces.

The charity tennis tournament is held in honor of the late son of Meghan's close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen. In 2022, Zajfen's son George, then-9 years old, died suddenly. Since then, the family has held a charitable tournament in his honor, and Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation has offered its support.

In pictures captured by photographer Jason Sean Weiss for the Alliance for Children's Rights, Duchess Meghan could be seen wearing a Carolina Herrera Belted Halter Midi Shirt Dress, which featured statement black buttons. She accessorized the chic dress with Jimmy Choo's Etana Brown Leather Mules and a Loro Piana Loom Bag in Cotton and Calfskin.

Meghan Markle attends charity tennis tournament wearing a Carolina Herrera shirt dress. (Image credit: Jason Sean Weiss for the Alliance for Children's Rights)

A press release from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed, "For the second year, The Archewell Foundation is proud to support the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles: a moving event that brings the community together in support of the Alliance for Children's Rights. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the tournament, celebrating the Alliance's remarkable impact and ongoing commitment to strengthening families across Los Angeles."

The press release continued, "The annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament raises essential funds to advance the Alliance's mission of securing safe homes, quality education, and holistic support for children and families in need. At The Archewell Foundation, we remain committed to uplifting communities, and are proud to support the Alliance for Children's Rights' dedication to ensure children receive the support and care they need."