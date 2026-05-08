Katie Holmes doesn't know it, but she's been my personal shoe stylist this spring. Her off-duty outfits added so many Spring 2026 shoe trends to my closet, you'd think she was sharing the links herself.

Watching Holmes on the New York City street style scene is like looking in a mirror. She's been my blueprint for looking cool (but not like I tried) since her jeans styling playbook crossed my desk years ago. Now that my denim drawer is stocked with Holmes-approved pairs, I'm stocking up on her favorite spring shoe trends, one by one.

Katie Holmes's Favorite Spring Shoe Trends: Mary Janes

First up? Mary Janes. The single-strap flats became the Dawson's Creek alum's spring mainstay long before Jennifer Lawrence sampled the sneaker version. One of Holmes's most affordable pairs debuted on March 22, alongside the wide-leg jeans trend and Dôen blouse I already own.

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Katie Holmes and Mary Janes are a match made in heaven. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The toe boxes are more square-shaped than her fall Mary Janes from Le Monde Béryl, blueberry Tibis, or grommeted Miu Miu pair. If anyone can get me out of my footwear comfort zone, it's Holmes and a shoe trend that's just different enough from other options at my disposal.

Katie Holmes's Favorite Spring Shoe Trends: Soft Loafers

I was breaking in my new Mary Janes when Holmes's next shoe recommendation reached my Instagram timeline. On April 15, she packed Leset's cult-collected Margo T-Shirt, the strawberry-red and aquamarine color combination, and soft loafers into one, easy-to-emulate outfit. Her horsebit pair came from Gucci, but I've found styles with equally-slim profiles for under-$200. Now, about her sold-out skirt...

Holmes paired cult-collected loafers with a two-tone color trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Katie Holmes's Favorite Spring Shoe Trends: High-Vamp Flats

The "opposites attract" color combination returned to Holmes's closet the next day, except with an even sleeker It-shoe. Holmes turned the structure down a notch with the high-vamp flats trend, featuring elongated uppers that hugged her feet like gloves. They joined her regular rotation last July; since then, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and even Rihanna have followed suit. Yet, the brand behind her flattest black slippers remains a mystery.

Holmes's high-vamp flats trend elevated the concept of outdoor slippers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Katie Holmes's Favorite Spring Shoe Trends: Slingback Pumps

Speaking of high vamps... On April 21, Holmes arrived at the American Image Awards in a custom GapStudio suit. Herbert Levine pumps gave the familiar, high-vamp footwear some height. Pointed toe boxes stretched so far, they were centimeters away from grazing her ankles. From there, slingback straps and two-inch heels made the daytime essential evening-out-appropriate.

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Holmes honored GapStudio's Zac Posen and high-vamp heels in one custom suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to keep up with all the spring shoe trends joining Holmes's rotation this season. Earlier this week, she literally dipped her toe into sandal territory with peep-toe pumps. Only the tip of her fiery-red pedicure emerged through the slim slits. At this rate, I'll need to dedicate an entire shoe shelf to her—no, our—new pairs.

TOPICS Katie Holmes